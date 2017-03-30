Social Security Attorney Rick Fleming "I am honored to serve the remainder of my term as chair of this committee that is made up of talented attorneys who truly care about their colleagues and the clients they serve,” said Social Security Disability Attorney Rick Fleming.

James Scott Farrin Social Security Disability Attorney Rick Fleming was re-elected to chair the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization Committee for a second term.

As a service to the public, the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization certifies lawyers as specialists in designated practice areas. Fleming is a North Carolina Board Certified Specialist in Social Security Disability Law. Out of the 28,000 lawyers licensed in North Carolina, only 47 claim that designation in Social Security Disability law*.

Fleming said, “The specialization committee takes very seriously our duty to ensure that only the most qualified and capable attorneys earn the specialist designation. I am honored to serve the remainder of my term as chair of this committee that is made up of talented attorneys who truly care about their colleagues and the clients they serve.”

Fleming, who is a long-time shareholder of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is also serving his third term on the Board of Directors of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives (NOSSCR) representing the Fourth and D.C. Circuits. He is also on the Executive Committee of the Disability Advocacy Section of the North Carolina Advocates for Justice (NCAJ) – a legal advocacy organization.

Fluent in Spanish, Fleming has often provided commentary on legal topics at various Latino/Hispanic events and radio programs.



Figures provided by the N.C. State Bar as of December, 2016.

