Cloudian Named by JMP Securities in ‘Super 60’ Hot Companies List

Cloudian, Inc., a leading provider of hybrid cloud object storage, has been recognized as one of the hottest storage companies of 2017, having been named in JMP Securities’ ‘Super 60’ list of the most innovative private firms in the Internet Security, Communications Infrastructure, and Storage industries.

JMP’s ‘Super 60’ identifies tech companies that share the vision, agility and perseverance necessary to disrupt markets that are commonly dominated by technology giants. Cloudian is one of only two object storage providers named in this report, and has been applauded for its public cloud integration, S3 API, and ecosystem of S3 tools and applications.

HyperStore is Cloudian’s market leading object storage solution. It enables enterprises and service providers to deliver S3-compatible object storage within the data center, boosting interoperability, data durability and cost efficiency. Its scale-out architecture lets companies manage petabyte-scale data volumes within a single storage environment, simplifying management with lights-out operation. With the industry’s highest S3 compliance and infinite scalability, HyperStore enables easy data management in use cases including backup and archiving, media and entertainment, video surveillance, and more.

Jon Toor, Chief Marketing Officer at Cloudian, commented, “We are thrilled to be recognized in this year’s ‘Super 60’ report. It is a great accolade to have and highlights the impact that Cloudian is having on the storage industry. We would like to thank JMP Securities for their consideration. Cloudian will continue to lead industry changes and innovate in the object storage space.”

