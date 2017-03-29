“Superscreen” Tablet Alternative Reaches $1MM on Kickstarter

Superscreen Tablet Hits $1MM in Kickstarter Pledges I wanted to release with Kickstarter because of the way it allows you to sort of workshop a project with potential users.

On Monday, March 27th, the Superscreen HD tablet alternative passed $1 million in pledges - a milestone that represents more than 2000% funding of their modest $50,000 goal. The Kickstarter campaign offers first-run ownership of the device at an early bird rate of $99 for a limited time.

Brent Morgan, the project’s creator, is a successful inventor and entrepreneur based in California. He holds 49 patents in fields as varied as medical devices, solar energy, sports training apparatuses, and electro-mechanical equipment.

Morgan opted to list Superscreen on Kickstarter rather than the more traditional path pursued with his earlier inventions because of how the platform allows creators to integrate with users.

“The Superscreen is my most general consumer-oriented invention,” says Morgan. “So I wanted to release with Kickstarter because of the way it allows you to sort of workshop a project with potential users. People who help fund get a say in the project, and I really value their input on something like this.”

By downloading an app, the Superscreen mirrors everything a smartphone does via a private signal. This connection does not require Wifi nor a data signal to work, and features advanced zero-latency syncing technology that prevents lagging from interrupting the user experience. This allows the Superscreen to become a low-cost alternative to a tablet, one which retains use of all apps, stored files, and functionality of the user’s smartphone, but in a 10.1 inch, 2K HD device. The product boasts varied utility, with applications in smart parenting, eldercare, athletics, cooking, photography, and entertainment.

Devices are projected to be shipped in December of 2017.