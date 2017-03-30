PowerSchool Registration allows us to immediately identify students with specific needs such as special education for 504 or IEP planning and English-language learners. We will be able to notify the appropriate departments to accommodate our students.

Elyria City Board of Education expanded its partnership with PowerSchool to augment its student information system with an online registration solution. PowerSchool Registration will provide families of the 6,200-student district with a more efficient method for enrolling children in school each year. School staff will have access to accurate student data by the first day of school to ensure accommodations are met for those who require it.

“We were sending out a huge packet of forms every year for parents to fill out during registration season,” said Denise Blatt, Pupil Services Director at Elyria City Board of Education. “It became important to stay on the forefront of education technology and minimize human error during the registration process. We received several positive reviews from neighboring districts about PowerSchool Registration and decided to implement this solution in our district.”

Using PowerSchool Registration, families who have more than one child in the district can ‘snap’ data from one student to another. SmartForm™ technology, an intuitive tool built into the solution, collects relevant data based on previously entered information or choices (grade, activities, medical history, etc.). The data submitted by families is reviewed, polished, and formatted to meet district policies and then delivered into the student information system, resulting in accurate and up-to-date records on the first day of school.

“It is important to capture vital information about our students in a timely fashion,” stated Blatt. “PowerSchool Registration allows us to immediately identify students with specific needs such as special education for 504 or IEP planning, English-language learners, and requirements for participation in athletics. We will be able to notify the appropriate departments to accommodate our students.”

PowerSchool Registration is expected to help manage the enrollment process for the transient population that Elyria City Board of Education serves. “We are excited to have a system in place to keep track of the students who move in and out of our school district,” said Blatt. “PowerSchool Registration will help save both our parents and school staff time so that we can foster better engagement within our school community.”

PowerSchool Registration will be available to families of new students and kindergartners at the end of April and families will receive instructions from Elyria City Board of Education on using the new online system.

