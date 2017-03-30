Students learn and practice the fundamentals of art, animation design, and visual effects at SAE Expression College. We're excited and proud that our Animation & Visual Effects program continues to grow in prestige and recognition.

Animation Career Review, a comprehensive source for aspiring animation and game design professional, recently ranked SAE Expression College’s Animation and Visual Effects program as #19 on the West Coast and #42 in the United States.

The annual rankings started in 2012 consider hundreds of private schools across the country and determine rankings based on academic reputation, admissions selectivity, depth of the program, and value in relation to tuition.

“We're excited and proud that our Animation & Visual Effects program continues to grow in prestige and recognition,” says Gabriel Jones, National Director of Academics. “This is a reflection of the outstanding talent and impressive industry experience that our faculty draw from in their classrooms to provide a rigorous, challenging, and inspiring educational experience.”

The Animation and Visual Effects program at SAE Expression College focuses on the foundation of visual effects, teaching students motion capture, storyboarding, video editing, virtual reality, and more. Students can graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in as few as 32 months.

“Students receive a strong foundation in the fine arts that is then translated into the digital realm. With our project-based learning curriculum, students can practice their techniques and conceptual skills in their own areas of interest.”

To learn more about the Animation and Visual Effects program, visit expression.sae.edu.

About SAE Institute

SAE Institute provides aspiring creative media professionals with a foundation of practical theory and valuable hands-on training in their chosen areas of concentration. Under the guidance of industry-experienced faculty, students gain the essential experience they need for entry-level jobs in the creative media industry. Students are supported in their job searches by SAE Institute’s international network of alumni, many of who are leaders in the music, film, game arts, and live performance arenas. SAE Institute offers accredited programs in Audio, Animation, Film, Games, and Music Business focused on preparing students for employment in the creative media industry upon graduation. SAE Institute Group, Inc. is a part of Navitas LTD. Learn more at usa.sae.edu.

About Navitas

Navitas is an Australian global education leader, providing pre-university and university programs, English language courses, migrant education and settlement services, creative media education, student recruitment, professional development, and corporate training services to more than 80,000 students across a network of over 120 colleges and campuses in 31 countries. Learn more at Navitas.com.