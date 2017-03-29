The team that brought you the highly acclaimed Liquid Assets and L.A. on Location in Ocean City, MD, is opening Our Harvest, a new restaurant in Fenwick Island, DE, this Spring. Our Harvest is designed to pay tribute to the farmers, growers, cheesemakers, watermen, and winemakers, who work tirelessly to offer the finest products possible and to fill our tables with their harvest.

Ocean City, Maryland, restaurateur, John Trader, founder of the highly acclaimed Liquid Assets and L.A. on Location, is opening Our Harvest, a new restaurant in Fenwick Island, Delaware, this Spring. Trader approached this new project with the same passionate, unwavering commitment to providing a unique dining experience and hospitality that he applied to crafting Liquid Assets and L.A. on Location into the successful businesses they are today.

According to Trader, Our Harvest is designed to pay tribute to the farmers, growers, cheesemakers, watermen, and winemakers, who work tirelessly to offer the finest products possible and to fill our tables with their harvest. Inspired by the passion and effort of all the people who work so hard to make these products available, Trader decided to name his new restaurant Our Harvest. He explains, “I couldn’t think of a better, more appropriate name for this restaurant because it truly represents what we have uniquely sourced to share with our guests and their families.”

Trader and his team carefully select the freshest, highest quality ingredients from the most trustworthy sources to feature on the menu. “At Our Harvest, we will offer food that has not been overly tinkered with, sauced, or prepared. We want our food to be uncomplicated and made with care, preserving and enhancing the natural flavors, much like your grandmother’s cuisine,” promises Trader. He and his team are dedicated to “providing quality food preparation and presentation in an atmosphere that encourages guests to relax, take their time, and enjoy their meal.” He continues, “Our goal is to offer this in a warm and inviting atmosphere with a level of hospitality that is comfortable and familiar in the hopes that your experience is relaxing, enjoyable, and memorable.”

At Our Harvest, they recognize and appreciate that guests have unique dining preferences and needs, and therefore offer a variety of seating and menu options. From large farm tables to leather bar stools or soft seating areas furnished with leather couches, their goal is to make guests as comfortable as possible and encourage them to linger and reconnect with family and friends.

Similarly, the menu is designed to cater to the distinct needs and wants of guests, offering a variety of mealtime choices. From small plates to large sharable platters, they feature custom menu options for every sized group and budget. According to Trader, “At Our Harvest, we believe that extraordinary doesn’t need to be expensive.”

Trader extends a personal invitation to everyone to dine at Our Harvest in Fenwick Island, DE, this Spring 2017. “We invite you to visit Our Harvest to enjoy a good meal and relax and unwind in an environment reminiscent of simpler times where food and fellowship are celebrated.

For the full story, watch the welcome video at https://youtu.be/fnHDZWmiTOE, visit http://www.ourharvestde.com and follow Our Harvest on Facebook and Instagram.