Chaplain Fuzzy Lake’s new book I’m a new Christian, what in the world do I do now? ($10.99, paperback, 9781498495585; $5.99, eBook, 9781498495592) was written to bring clarity to questions asked by brand new Christians about how they must live life. This book contains the most asked questions by newly converted Christians, and is a must read for anyone beginning their relationship with Christ. Readers will realize that they are not alone in their questions, which have all been asked before, and they can find hope in their new journey. It is a small, definitive, easy to read book that readers can carry with them and study anywhere.

Lake says, “I believe that we come to Jesus not because we are perfect and now want a relationship with Jesus, but that we are broken and need to start a relationship with Him to find a way to be put back together. I have found that most new Christians, for some reason or another, have baggage that they cannot easily get rid of by themselves.”

Chaplain Fuzzy Lake walked away from the church in 1976, after being hurt by the people in the church. He spent almost 10 years away and was wooed back by God himself. Lake has served as a bi-vocational minister and a chaplain to emergency personnel for over 20 years. He has a Master’s Degree in Addiction Recovery and Grief Counseling. He also teach Critical Incident Stress Management for ICISF.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order I’m a new Christian, what in the world do I do now? through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact: Chaplain Fuzzy Lake

Email: fuzzy(at)lakecism(dot)com

Website: http://www.lakecism.com