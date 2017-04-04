The motorcycle safety industry hasn't evolved since the introduction of motorcycle helmets in the early 1900's...with the introduction of SignalWear, we are moving the safety industry into the future.

SignalWear, the world’s first smart gloves to help motorcyclists signal lane changes and turns more visually to other drivers, launched today on Kickstarter.

“SignalWear’s Smart Signal Blinking Gloves automatically blink when you change lanes or turn, which is when most deadly motorcycle accidents happen,” said SignalWear CEO and Co-Founder Troy De Baca. “Since the rider’s gloves are higher than the turn-signals on the bike, the flashing is more in the line of vision for other drivers, providing added safety to motorcycle riders – especially when they’re navigating in a crowded, urban environment.”

De Baca emphasizes that the reason SignalWear is a Smart Glove is because the gloves already contain built-in technology that can be unlocked. Riders have the option to upgrade and use the SignalWear GPS App to help them navigate when they travel without looking away from the road, reducing distractions and affording motorcyclists an extra degree of safety.

De Baca says that as SignalWear gains more interest and support through the Kickstarter campaign, more smart features will be activated on the gloves.

“I was in an accident in 2012 that really shook me up, and I was honestly afraid to do what I loved most… to ride my motorcycle,” said De Baca, who has ridden motorcycles for more than 20 years. “Ever since then, I’ve been working on different ways for motorcyclists to be safer and be seen when they’re on the road. Both of SignalWear’s features can only make traveling on a motorcycle safer for the rider and other motorists, as well. There’s no product like this on the market today.”

SignalWear includes these two components:

The Lane Changer – Smart gloves with super-bright chevron LED's that activate with a multi-function push I/O button. The Lane Changer can be pushed to manually activate an LED blinker with a micro switch in the thumb of the glove or by tilt activation. This is one of the many smart features that allow a rider to activate the LED’s by using the recommended two wheel safety hand signals for right and left turns.

SignalBox - Another glove-activation mode that is hardwired into the motorcycle's existing blinker system, signaling the glove to blink in conjunction with the turn signal.

With enough funding, SignalWear will introduce The Navigators - Heads Up, Hands Free GPS Navigation: SignalWear Gloves coupled with the functionality of "The Lane Changer" will alert the rider of upcoming turns and lane changes through vibration. This technology links via Bluetooth to a navigational phone app, which vibrates via haptic motors.

“The motorcycle safety industry hasn't evolved since the introduction of motorcycle helmets to war time in the early 1900's,” De Baca added. “With the introduction of SignalWear, along with the Smart Jacket, Helmet LED's and other accessories in 2017, we are challenging and moving the safety industry into the future.”

To purchase SignalWear at an early-bird discount during crowdfunding, or for more information, visit the SignalWear Kickstarter Campaign Page.

About SignalWear

SignalWear is a wearable technology company, launching the World’s First Smart Motorcycle Gloves. Smart Signal Blinking Gloves allow motorcyclists to alert other motorists when they’re changing lanes and turning which is when most accidents take place. The gloves can also link to the SignalWear GPS App to help navigate without looking away from the road. An entrepreneur in a diverse range of industries who cut his teeth in website development and IT, Troy De Baca co-founded SignalWear with Dario Tucciarrelli, who works in the field of research and development. For more information, visit http://www.signalwear.co/.