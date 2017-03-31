The American Society for Clinical Pathology is pleased to collaborate with the American Society of Hematology, the National Marrow Donor Program, the Oncology Nursing Society, and The France Foundation, to develop independent medical education designed to provide guidance to the multidisciplinary acute myeloid leukemia (AML) care team. Topics include optimal diagnosis and classification of AML, risk stratification, individualized treatment selection, assessment of treatment responses, monitoring for and mitigation of adverse events, and patient education regarding prognosis and treatment choices.

The complimentary program offers both live and enduring educational activities accredited for AMA PRA Category 1 Credits, and ANCC contact hours for nurses as well as Maintenance of Certification part II credits for the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pathology. Participants also have access to patient education resources developed by experts.

The primary target audience is community-based pathologists, hematopathologists, hematologists/oncologists, advanced practice nurses, and other healthcare professionals involved with treating patients with AML such as APP’s, nurse practitioners, physicians assistants, and transplant clinicians.

Educational activities include:



4 live interdisciplinary summits with tumor board session, 4 topic specific breakout sessions, and problem based learning exercises

o 5.5 ABIM/ABP MOC Part II/SAMs/CME

May 3, 2017 - Denver, CO

July 28, 2097 - Minneapolis, MM

October 20, 2017 - Durham, NC

October 27, 2017 - Philadelphia, PA



Live session at 2017 ASCP Annual Meeting – September 6-8, 2017

o 1.5 AMA PRA Category 1 credits, ABP MOC Part II/SAMs



Live session at the 2017 ASH Annual Meeting – December 9-12, 2017

o 1.5 AMA PRA Category 1 credits, ABIM MOC Part II



Online interactive case studies/virtual tumor board/virtual breakout sessions – Spring 2017 to spring 2018

o 3.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s) , ABIM MOC Part II, ABP MOC Part II/SAMs/CME, contact hours for nursing



CheckPath AML – Spring 2017 through spring 2018

o 4.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s), SAMs/CME/ABP MOC Part IV



Online cast studies for hematology/oncology/APP’s (Hosted by ONS) – Spring 2017 through Spring 2018

o 1.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit or ANCC contact hour for nurses

Registration is FREE. Go to http://amlmatters.org.

