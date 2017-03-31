Onepath Named a Three Time Winner of Atlanta Top Workplaces Award

Onepath, The Easier Way to Get Hard Things Done, has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Atlanta Journal Constitution. This is the third time Onepath has received the award. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection, just to name a few.

“Onepath is proud to be ranked as one of the ‘Top 150 Workplaces in Atlanta’ by the AJC,” said Ben Balsley, CEO of Onepath. “This is a great testament to the culture we are building and what employees do every day to create an environment where individuals and teams have the opportunity to excel, grow, and support each other as we deliver outstanding service to our customers.”

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits.” says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Claffey adds, “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

Over 2,500 companies participated and Onepath was recognized and specifically ranked as 22nd in the “large companies” category (companies with more than 500 employees). Onepath’s placement on the list is a result of a focus on workplace culture and company values. Organizational health is a top priority and allows Onepath to foster an environment where employees have a positive workplace, an innovative culture, growth and development, work-life balance and strong values.

About Onepath

Onepath is the one source for all things to do with designing, deploying, and supporting technology – from cable to cloud. Whether it’s installing digital menu boards at quick serve restaurants across the U.S., or systems integration for one of the nation’s newest stadiums, or providing IT support and managed services for fast-growing businesses – Onepath is the easier way to get hard things done. We bring more horsepower, more commitment, and a more complete game plan to Fortune 500s and local businesses throughout North America.

For more information, visit http://www.1path.com or call 678.695.5500

About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.