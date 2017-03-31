An epic journey of survival, courage and life lessons from Africa to America, Game Changers is a true-life depiction of the author’s life story that saw him looking for the meaning of life everywhere in the world, only to find it has always resided within. Gatsha Conco, the author, wields a tale of one who finds himself from an early age, facing harsh realities that many would consider fate of doom. Through the resilience of his spirit and faith, he overcomes sexual violation, attempted suicide, substance abuse, social discrimination and ultimately has to come face to face with his mortality.

“Society long counted me out, right to a point I believed that even I, bought into that narrative. When the universe counts you out, you only have two options: to shrivel into oblivion and disappear into the sunset; or you choose your path and pace and keep on keeping on. I chose the latter and it has been a glorious ride that people now believe is the revolutionary self-actualization many thrive for,” cites Gatsha Conco confidently..

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Game Changers promises the reader a front row seat to the resilience of the human spirit, as Gatsha Conco tells intimate details of how easy one can lose faith, direction and will to live by allowing other people to choose the colors that make up the tapestry of our lives. He epitomizes the adage that “how you start in life might not be in your hands but how you finish, is a choice you make even by not choosing. Follow his escapades from his birth country of South Africa to the lessons he has come to learn about self and life during his stay in America, where he currently resides.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Game Changers: Decades of Dream Later” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

