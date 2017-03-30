Combining high availability with fixed cost, Streamroot DNA™ is a must-have for any successful OTT go-to-market strategy.

Streamroot Inc., the leading provider of OTT optimisation technologies, today announced Streamroot DNA™, an Infrastructure as a Service solution enabling broadcasters to drastically lower operational expenses for large-scale OTT delivery.

Streamroot DNA™ intelligently determines the best source for each video segment request and delivers content from either a traditional content delivery network (CDN) and/or other OTT viewers across last-mile networks. Upon reaching a minimal number of concurrent users, DNA heightens quality of experience (QoE) and cuts delivery expenses by between 55 and 85%.

"Streamroot DNA™ is revolutionary not only in its distributed approach to over-the-top video delivery but also in its pricing model,” explains Robert J. Gribnau, CCO of Streamroot. “This is the only solution of its kind on the market to offer unlimited delivery for a flat monthly platform fee. Combining high availability with fixed cost, Streamroot DNA™ is a must-have for any successful OTT go-to-market strategy.”

To optimize web and mobile experiences, Streamroot DNA™ features the following capabilities and benefits:



Available for Live and Video On Demand (VoD): Unlike other “hybrid CDN” technologies, Streamroot performs equally well for live and VoD services in terms of both QoE and cost.

Improved QoS and QoE across web, mobile and other OTT devices: By delivering content on a global edge - closer to the end user - overall throughput improves, leading to lower buffering and higher viewer engagement times.

Plugin-Free: Streamroot DNA™ is completely transparent; it does not require the end user to install any proxy or other software to enjoy the benefits.

Mobile SDKs: For mobile platforms such as Android and iOS, Streamroot DNATM can be implemented by integrating the SDK into the broadcaster’s native app.

Already deployed with major media and OTT providers, Streamroot DNA™ has proven to be a critical foundation for global, high performing OTT offerings such as Dailymotion, Eurosport, Afrostream and others.

“DNA represents our core technology and the foundation upon which we build products for OTT providers,” explains Pierre-Louis Théron, Co-Founder and CEO of Streamroot. “But most importantly, it is the cornerstone for our customers to build a profitable platform.”

Alongside Streamroot DNA™, the company offers a range of services to bring content over the top. Other broadcaster services include satellite downlinking, transcoding and transmuxing services, traditional unicast CDN, and content management.

Streamroot will be showcasing the complete offering of solutions at the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas, from April 24 to 27th, booth SU10813.