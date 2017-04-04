Inside Ventures Announces New Lawrence Location

We are extremely excited to tap into the talented workforce located in and around the Lawrence area.

“We are extremely excited to tap into the talented workforce located in and around the Lawrence area,” said Trevor Nohe, President.

The new location at 1 Riverfront Plaza is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Lawrence and close to the University of Kansas campus. The space will serve as a critical satellite office to help expand Inside Ventures’ services to its clients with operations running Monday through Friday as well as evening and weekend hours.

Inside Ventures is a portfolio of companies including Inside Response (Insurance) and Inside Academics (Career Education) whose mission is to help large brands find new customers through online lead generation and inside sales.

“People search for products or services online with varying degrees of complexity (like Life Insurance or Home Security). When the consumer takes their purchasing decision to the next level, we connect them to an in-house advisor where we serve as the steward or personal shopper to provide guidance and answer any questions they may have. Our goal is to accelerate the consumer's search process to find the right products or services that fit their needs,” said Jeff Huggins, Director of Sales Operations

The expansion to Lawrence seemed to be a natural fit, with close proximity to the talent rich environments of the University of Kansas, Washburn University, Ottawa University and other institutions.

Inside Ventures is offering monthly training classes for both full and part-time positions throughout the year.

“The talent level we have seen in the first two classes of advisors has exceeded our expectations. We aim to create a ‘destination organization’ in Lawrence and Overland Park where we have people knocking at our door to become part of the team. If you’re looking for a great job in sales in a fun and competitive environment, apply today!” said Amanda Nelson, Manager of Recruiting and Human Resources.

For more information about Inside Ventures, please visit their website at http://www.insideventures.com. For more information about job opportunities at Inside Ventures, visit their career page at http://jobs.insideventures.com.