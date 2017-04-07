"212 Media Studios not only assisted, but eagerly advanced this initiative to promote our core beliefs and goals." Bill Katip

212 Media Studios has partnered with Grace College & Seminary to launch a comprehensive, $37 million fundraising campaign for the school. Dr. Bill Katip, president of Grace College & Seminary, announced the “Aspire” campaign on March 23, 2017 at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake, Ind.

212 Media Studios began its partnership with Grace in 2015 to provide marketing services and strategic oversight. The goal of the campaign is to raise $37 million to further develop four key priorities of Grace: educational excellence, connected community, culture of innovation and sustainable affordability. These initiatives include the newly completed Bernard and Linnie Key Track & Field Complex and upcoming Dr. Dane A. Miller Science Complex construction.

“Our team is pleased to have a key role in this exciting season for Grace,” says CMO of 212 Media Studios David Phelps. “We are committed to seeing the ‘Aspire’ campaign pave the way for Grace’s future. Using strategic branding and marketing initiatives, we are helping Grace tell the story of its vision for educating and empowering students to achieve their dreams and impact the world for Christ.”

With a thorough understanding of the mission and goals of Grace College & Seminary, 212 Media Studios partnered with the school to create the “Aspire” campaign’s brand identity, including the logo, brand standards and core verbiage. The marketing company then worked with Grace to finalize the four strategic pillars, plan and launch a gala event, implement a direct-mail campaign to stakeholders, produce a custom prayer publication and oversee post-launch efforts.

“This is a historic time for Grace College,” says Dr. Bill Katip, president of Grace College & Seminary.“We are thankful for the growth and opportunities the Lord is providing for our students and community. Shared vision is important, especially in communicating the vision for the future. 212 Media Studios not only assisted, but eagerly advanced this initiative to promote our core beliefs and goals.”

“We have full confidence in 212 and enjoy a mutually open, communicative relationship. Our shared values enable Grace and 212 to promote the institution in the best ways possible.”

– Drew Flamm, VP of Advancement, Grace College & Seminary

More information about the companies and campaign is available online at http://www.grace.edu/aspire and http://www.212mediastudios.com.

212 Media Studios is a digital marketing agency based in Warsaw, Ind. specializing in branding, storytelling and inbound marketing techniques, customized to the industry and business needs of their clients.