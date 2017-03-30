Hair Club to Sponsor Annual Trichotillomania Conference in April

The TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors We offer personalized and customized hair restoration solutions for men and women who suffer from trich as well as for children through our Hair Club For Kids program.

Hair Club is pleased to announce it is once again, for the 14th year in a row, the Title Sponsor for the 24th Annual Conference on Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors (BFRBs), hosted by The TLC Foundation for BFRBs. It will take place this year in Missouri at the St. Louis Marriott Grand Hotel (800 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63101; Tel: 314-621-9600) beginning Friday, April 21st and continuing through Sunday, April 23rd.

The TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors (TLC) is a donor-supported, nonprofit organization devoted to ending the suffering caused by trichotillomania, and related body-focused repetitive behaviors.

Trichotillomania (often called "TTM" or "trich") is an obsessive-compulsive related disorder that causes afflicted individuals to pull their hair out, resulting in noticeable bald spots. The condition affects children, teens and adults.

The conference will include presentations of the latest research, cutting-edge scientific reports and seminars on BFRBs such as trichotillomania. Attendees will learn about current and new treatments and therapies that are available.

With more than 100 workshops, the conference supplies information and support for those with BFRBs and their families. Self-esteem building workshops and the opportunity to meet others who have the same condition are offered. Family members can learn more about helping their loved ones and hair replacement options.

“Hair Club is happy to continue sponsoring this conference because it’s such a worthy cause,” said Anne Springstead, Field Marketing Manager for Hair Club. “We offer personalized and customized hair restoration solutions for men and women who suffer from trich as well as for children through our Hair Club For Kids program.”

For more information about Hair Club, including services offered and driving directions to all 117 locations, please view Hair Club’s website.

Hair Club offers proven hair loss solutions for women and men, including non-surgical hair replacement and laser therapies. Surgical hair restoration is offered through the affiliated physicians of Bosley Medical Group.

About Hair Club:

Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America’s number one provider of proven hair loss solutions. For over forty years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has 117 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world’s leading provider of total hair loss solutions. Aderans brands in the U.S. include Bosley Medical Group. Professional hair transplantation services provided by the affiliated physicians of Bosley Medical Group. Please note that no procedures are performed at Bosley until the patient has been examined, diagnosed and accepted for treatment by a Bosley physician.