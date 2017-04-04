Eventgrid Providing organizers with seamless integrations to a wide choice of payment gateways through the ticketing platform is definitely going to improve their cash flow and make their work easier.

Event organizers can now connect seamlessly with 100+ secure, PCI-compliant payment gateways and even accept Chip, Apple Pay, Android Pay and swiped credit card transactions through Eventgrid’s new seamless payments integrations with Square.

Eventgrid, a one-stop events ticketing and registration platform and website builder, is already integrated with Stripe, Braintree and PayPal; now it’s also connected with Square and Spreedly. This means that ticket sellers can receive payments even more quickly straight to their bank accounts, regardless of whether the tickets were purchased online or in-person. This speeds up cash flow and enables event organizers to grow their businesses even faster.

“Eventgrid’s goal is to enable event organizers to operate more successful and financially efficient events. Providing organizers with seamless integrations to a wide choice of payment gateways through the ticketing platform is definitely going to improve their cash flow and make their work easier,” said Niraj Shah, Eventgrid’s CEO.

Integration with Spreedly opens the door to hundreds of other payment gateways via one universal, user-friendly interface. By integrating with Square, Eventgrid lets ticket sellers swipe a variety of credit cards at the point of sale. Eventgrid integrates with the Square Register API so that event organizers can use their existing Square hardware to sell tickets and collect payments at the venue.

Eventgrid is a cloud ticketing software with an amazingly intuitive and easy-to-use interface. It also lets users construct free, customizable event websites, manage registrations, receive donations, and automate web and email promotion.

