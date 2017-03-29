CBANC Expands Leadership Team with New Director of Marketing

CBANC, the professional network for community banks and credit unions, today announced the addition of Jessica Noland as its Director of Marketing. In her role, Noland will oversee CBANC’s brand and marketing strategy, responsible for driving brand awareness, demand generation, new user acquisition and retention, product positioning and usage, and corporate messaging.

Prior to joining CBANC, Noland held various positions on the marketing communications team at Austin, Texas-based Spiceworks, a vertical social network used by millions of IT professionals. Most recently, she managed brand awareness and user retention programs.

“CBANC is changing how banks and credit unions stay competitive in an industry that’s constantly shifting,” said Noland. “I’m excited to help lead the charge alongside the rest of the CBANC team as we continue to grow and scale the company.”

“Jessica’s wealth of experience in marketing and communications in B2B technology makes her an exciting addition to our team,” said Bryan Koontz, Chief Executive Officer at CBANC. “We’re thrilled to work with her as we continue to be an indispensable resource for an increasing number of U.S. financial institutions.”

Noland graduated from Texas A&M University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

