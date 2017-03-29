Pace Names Jason Whiting President

Pace, the largest independently owned content agency in the United States, is pleased to announce that Jason Whiting has joined the company as its president. Jason has spent his career pushing the limits of digital marketing. He has been leading, growing and developing engaging relationships with clients, brands and customers for nearly two decades, and has built talented teams that produce award-winning ideas along the way.

“Pace has been innovating for more than 40 years, bringing big brand stories to life,” said Pace CEO Bonnie McElveen-Hunter. “The marketing landscape is not static and neither are we, thus we are bringing Jason on to lead our team’s incredible success story on to the next chapter. Pace has a reputation for results and has added 16 new national and global brands in the past 24 months to our client family,” she added. “We look forward to Jason’s leadership, his penchant for bold ideas, his innovative thinking and his passion for client success.”

Jason was most recently the CEO of MRY, a New York-based global digital marketing agency that’s part of the Publicis Groupe. Before that, he was the global managing director at Huge and the managing director of the New York and Washington, D.C., offices of AKQA, with stops at MDC Partners and Schematic in between. Although Jason has been in the agency world since 2002, he started his career in communications and external affairs and was a strategy consultant with Accenture.

Jason has led strategic and creative digital initiatives for many Fortune 500 brands, including Adobe, Nike, Morgan Stanley, Coca-Cola, Quaker, Google, Target, Fiat Chrysler, Diageo and ESPN. He has consistently produced high-quality results for his clients by leading with vision and innovation across multiple channels.

“Pace has the unique combination of roots in brand storytelling, beautiful creative work, a strength in strategy and depth in distribution that I was looking for,” Jason said. “Pace is well-positioned in our industry to serve clients across multiple marketing disciplines. It’s fabulous after all these years to return to an independent agency with an ability to pivot, innovate and invest,” he added. “We plan to be nimble and stay ahead of our current and future clients’ most important needs and the channels needed to reach their audiences.”

Pace

