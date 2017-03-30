Aprio Named Top Workplace in Atlanta by Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Aprio, LLP, formerly Habif, Arogeti & Wynne, the largest full-service, CPA-led business advisory firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, is honored to be named a 2017 Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The AJC Top Workplaces award recognizes 150 Atlanta businesses annually. This year, over 2,500 companies were nominated across the metro area, an all-time high in the six years of the Top Workplaces program, according to the AJC. Recognition as a Top Workplace is based on employee feedback.

Aprio earned its recognition as a Top Workplace in the midsize companies (150-499 employees) category. In recent years, the firm has made great strides in its employee experience, including implementing a firm-wide rewards and recognition platform, establishing an industry-leading learning and development program, instituting a new incentive compensation plan, developing a remote work program and improving firm technology and software to streamline processes and increase efficiency.

“Being named a Top Workplace in Atlanta is an incredible honor. It recognizes all the great work we have done to create an environment and culture where team members feel empowered to grow and thrive in their careers,” said Richard Kopelman, CEO and managing partner at Aprio. “I want to thank all of the Aprio family for their unwavering commitment to the success of the firm and our clients. Without them, this achievement would not have been possible.”

This recognition comes on the heels of a historic change for the firm. As of Jan. 13, 2017, the firm, formerly Habif, Arogeti & Wynne, rebranded to Aprio.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published the complete list of Top Workplaces on March 26. For more information about the Top Workplaces list, please visit http://www.topworkplaces.com.

For more information about Aprio, visit http://www.aprio.com.

About Aprio

As a premier full-service, CPA-led business advisory firm, Aprio’s associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax and private client services, bringing our best thinking and personal commitment to each client. At Aprio, we advise clients and associates to achieve what’s next.

Across our practices, we bring our proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Housing Authorities; Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; Technology and Biosciences; and Title. In our 65 years, we have grown to 400 employees. To serve our clients wherever life or business may take them, our teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 40 countries. We have grown a premier firm where thriving employees serve thriving clients. We invest in our clients’ success by investing in our own. In addition to its Atlanta headquarters, Aprio also operates in New York, Birmingham, Ala. and Sarasota, Fla. For more, visit http://www.aprio.com.