New McCathern Dallas Partner Amber James As soon as we met Amber we knew she would be a valuable part of the McCathern team. We couldn’t be more excited that she’s here. - Managing Partner Arnold Shokouhi

Dallas-based law firm McCathern, PLLC is excited to announce the addition of Partner Amber James to the firm. She joined McCathern Dallas in March 2017 and will share her legal acumen across a variety of practice areas, including oil and gas litigation, business litigation, creditor’s rights, personal injury, and employment law.

Amber is experienced representing business clients in complex commercial disputes and tort litigation in State and Federal Courts throughout Texas having worked in Midland-Odessa and Houston before joining McCathern in Dallas. In addition to representing clients in litigation matters, Amber often serves as outside general counsel for her clients, providing advice on day-to-day business operations.

She attended Texas Tech University School of Law where she was active in Board of Barristers, Women’s Caucus, and Student Public Interest Initiative. Amber also served as a Fellow for the Texas Tech University Center for BioDefense, Law, and Public Policy and was a member of the Duberstein Bankruptcy Moot Court Team. Prior to law school, Amber earned a Master of Education and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Texas at Austin.

Amber currently serves on the Texas Tech University School of Law Alumni Association Executive Committee and the USGA Girl’s Junior Championship Committee. She previously served on the Board of Directors for the Texas Young Lawyer Association (TYLA) and as President of the Ector County Bar Association. In 2015, Amber was presented a Presidential Award of Merit from TYLA and in 2013 she was honored with the Spirit of Dedication Award for her pro bono work with Legal Aid of Northwest Texas.

Amber was named to the Super Lawyers Texas Rising Stars List for 2016 and 2017. Less than 2.5% of Texas attorneys are chosen for this honor.

“As soon as we met Amber we knew she would be a valuable part of the McCathern team,” said Managing Partner Arnold Shokouhi. “We couldn’t be more excited that she’s here.”

Formed in 1998, McCathern has developed a reputation of excellence in providing high-quality legal services to clients across the nation. The firm’s attorneys have a broad range of practice group specializations across three office locations in Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles, including commercial litigation, criminal defense, construction defect, employment, non-subscription litigation, banking litigation, insurance litigation, large loss subrogation, oil and gas, bankruptcy, family law, and real property and business transactions, to name a few.