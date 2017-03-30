Alogent today announced that Y-12 Federal Credit Union has gone live with QwikDeposit ToGo, significantly speeding mobile capture and continuous posting of member deposits. Alogent is the result of a merger between Bluepoint Solutions, which developed the ImagePoint solution suite, and the former Alogent Corporation.

With mobile banking expected to grow to a billion consumers this year (Juniper) Y-12 FCU (Oak Ridge, TN-based, 108,413 members, 14 branches, over $1B in assets) saw QwikDeposit ToGo mobile capture as a top priority.

“Members and staff at all our branches applaud this simplification and enhancement of our mobile channel,” said Todd Richardson, Senior VP and CTO for Y-12. “Real-time posting means we review items significantly faster, so members get access to their funds days sooner—often instantaneously, depending on the limits we set.”

The credit union has also added ImagePoint cross channel fraud prevention to protect itself and its members from suspected fraudulent and counterfeit checks presented through the mobile channel. This module provides real-time, automated fraud prevention tools using advanced consolidated data from the Federal Reserve, CUNA, IAFCI, CUNA Mutual, FDIC, and other sources, to detect high-risk checks. The solution immediately notifies members, tellers and/or back office staff, expediting investigation and preventing questionable items from entering the deposit stream, regardless of channel.

“The credit union benefits twice from real-time posting and fraud protection: faster funds availability and best-in-class fraud prevention,” said Alissa Fry-Harris, director of marketing for Alogent. “We are excited to support Y-12 FCU in moving forward with sophisticated technology to meet its goals.”

About Y-12 Federal Credit Union

Y-12 Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial provider headquartered in Oak Ridge, TN, with 14 branches located in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Knox, Roane and Sevier counties serving 108,413 members. The Mission of Y-12 Federal Credit Union is to be a financially sound institution making a positive difference in our members’ financial lives and the communities in which they live.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end payment processing, content management and digital account opening solutions to financial institutions, currently including over 1,400 credit unions, community and regional banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our solutions are versatile, scalable, user-friendly, and exceptionally stable. Because of our relentless focus on innovation, our clients consistently exceed their productivity, financial, and customer experience goals. Learn more about the new Alogent—a successful merger between the former Bluepoint Solutions and the former Alogent Corporation—at http://www.alogent.com.