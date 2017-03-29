Registration Opens for 2017 Vectorworks Design Summit

The Vectorworks Design Summit is the most efficient and cost-effective way to obtain software training.

Global design and BIM software developer Vectorworks, Inc. invites professionals, educators and students in the AEC, landscape and entertainment industries to attend the third annual Vectorworks Design Summit from September 18 to 20, 2017 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel in MD. The conference includes three days of industry sessions, tech support, networking events and inspiring keynotes, as well as hands-on training opportunities to arm designers with the resources to improve their company’s bottom line.

“The Vectorworks Design Summit is the most efficient and cost-effective way to obtain software training,” said Nicole Davison, vice president of sales at Vectorworks. “Based on feedback from our community of designers, this year’s event boasts even more lab-style training sessions and one-on-one tech support, along with multiple accredited speaking sessions by industry thought leaders. We’re always looking for more opportunities to make designers’ jobs easier and help them grow their skills.”

The agenda includes plenty of networking events, like the exhibitor happy hour and the Customer Appreciation Dinner, as well as all the lunches and breaks between sessions. In addition, there will be two keynotes and more than 30 sessions led by industry experts, like Greg Henderson, founder of Arx Pax Labs, Inc.; Steve Shelley, president of Field Template LLC; Bryan Goff, director of design + sciences at Grey Leaf Design, Inc.; and Todd McCurdy, vice president at Huitt-Zollars. Session and training topics span a variety of areas, including: the basics of building information modeling (BIM), moving from 2D to 3D modeling, water-efficient landscape design, working with DWG files, graphical scripting, event design and more; multiple sessions will offer continuing education credits.

Last year’s Design Summit received high marks from attendees, such as Chris Burgin of Axxis Inc., who said his favorite part of the Design Summit was, “learning tips to make my workflow faster, learning about upcoming and new features and meeting other people who are excited about Vectorworks.”

Now until May 31, attendees can save $200 and register for $499, as well as take advantage of discounted rooms at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel, the conference’s headquarters, for $199 per night.

Until April 30, there is a buy one, get one free special on registration.

From May 31 until August 8, admission for the event will increase to $599, and room rates will be $222 per night.

Post-August 9, registration will cost $699 with room rates at $222 per night.

As part of Vectorworks’ commitment to supporting the academic community, students and professors can register from now until May 31 for just $49, or at any time after for $99.

To see the full list of sessions and to register, please visit vectorworks.net/design-summit.

Press can register for free by emailing Vectorworks’ Communications Manager Lauren Meyer at Lmeyer(at)vectorworks.net.

Join the Summit conversation by following and engaging with #VectorworksDesignSummit.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is a global design and BIM software developer serving over 650,000 professionals in the architecture, landscape and entertainment industries. Since 1985, we’ve been committed to helping designers capture inspiration, nurture innovation, communicate effectively and bring their visions to life. With our cross-platform software, designers can build data-rich, visual models without sacrificing the design process, while collaborating efficiently throughout the project life-cycle. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net.