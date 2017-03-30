All Traffic Solutions Releases Traffic Calming Methods Whitepaper

Five Ways to Calm Traffic Whitepaper

All Traffic Solutions, the leader in cloud-based traffic management solutions for law enforcement, transportation and smart cities, has released a white paper, Five Ways to Calm Traffic—Which is Right for You? which looks at the five most widely-used methods of speed control, and how incorporating a data-centric traffic calming solution delivers the most effective and efficient traffic program management.

This white paper also explores why web-enabled radar speed displays are a cost effective and expedient solution to traffic calming, and how law enforcement, municipalities and traffic engineers can utilize real-time traffic data and analytics to:



Track traffic volume and speeds, identify areas most in need of remediation, and deploy solutions immediately

Identify enforcement priorities

Receive real-time alerts for high-speed violators, as well as sign tampering and battery status

Document DOT study requests and assist with traffic studies

Leverage data reports and analytics in near-real time for rapid decision making

Download the white paper here.

To learn more about TraffiCloudTM, All Traffic Solutions’ cloud-based ecosystem that allows users to remotely manage traffic and parking devices as well as data from anywhere, go to http://www.alltrafficsolutions.com/trafficloud.

