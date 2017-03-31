Altitude Trampoline Park Coming Soon to Fayetteville, AR.

Fayetteville, AR 2017 – Fort Worth, TX based Vertical LLC., d.b.a. Altitude Trampoline Park, has announced an agreement is in place for a 28,000 sq. ft. facility in Fayetteville, AR. Company officials state that facility preparations on site have begun and they expect to have the newest Altitude location in full operation late summer to early fall 2017. Altitude Fayetteville will be located on just under seven acres of property east of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Plans for the park include large party rooms and plenty of in-park party areas for birthdays, corporate team outings, church groups, sports teams or any size group.

“We expect this state of the art indoor trampoline park to add 50 or more part time, as well as several full time jobs to the Fayetteville area.” – Curt Skallerup, Altitude- President/CEO.

The indoor park will include a variety of activities such as Trapeze, Kids Court, Dodgeball, Performance Trampoline, Tumble Lane, Dodgeball, Foam Pit, and Dunk Lanes. Altitude’s Fayetteville Park will complement its existing location in Little Rock.

“Our parks offer state of the art equipment, high energy entertainment at affordable prices for families, groups and more. Altitude Trampoline Park places a sharp focus on providing a safe, clean, family friendly environment that will set our park apart.” – Jeff Rutten- Altitude- COO.

Visit our website at http://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/fayetteville for employment information, opening dates and birthday party reservations. Like us on our Facebook page Altitude Trampoline Park – Fayetteville to see exciting park developments and special information on our grand opening festivities coming soon.