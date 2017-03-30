Orbus Software Announces the Launch of iServer 2017

The leading Enterprise Architecture Tool Vendor "With over 100 individual new features and enhancements, iServer 2017 will maintain its position as the market leading platform for organizations"

Orbus Software today announced the launch of iServer 2017 following its general availability release on 21st March. This new release builds upon the solid foundation of iServer 2015 and offers several new and exciting capabilities that will enable users to derive even more value from the product.

iServer is a powerful enterprise architecture platform designed to accelerate organizations’ business transformation. It features a central architecture repository to facilitate collaboration and a Visio-based modeling environment that promotes a quick uptake by users with minimal training. This also ensures an easy migration of existing Visio process models into iServer.

iServer 2017’s enhancements are aimed at extending the first-class support users have enjoyed with projects such as implementing a new mobile strategy, migrating their operations in the cloud and restructuring the enterprise after a merger.

With this launch, the Enterprise Architecture Management Suite vendor wants to assure both present and future customers of the company’s continued support in enabling them to rise to the challenges of the ever-changing business environment. Whether their organization is trying to leverage big data or preparing for the arrival of the IoT, iServer will prove an invaluable tool in managing the complexities inherent within such initiatives.

iServer 2017 is a testament to the company’s vision of convergence between these six domains:



Enterprise Architecture

Business Process Analysis

Governance, Risk Management & Compliance

ERP Process Management

Project Portfolio Management

IT Portfolio Management

As a result, its functionality and capabilities are designed to ensure that users who run such initiatives receive the highest level of support and guidance, in order for them to create valuable outputs and drive their organizations forward.

Russel Jones, Orbus Software Product Development Manager said, "Server 2017 represents the latest iteration of our flagship Enterprise Architecture Modeling Suite, recognized globally for its ease of use, flexibility and depth of functionality.”

Jones continued, “With over 100 individual new features and enhancements, I’m confident iServer 2017 will maintain its position as the market leading platform for organizations seeking to manage, govern and visualize increasingly complex Business and IT landscapes so they can achieve successful, Enterprise-wide Transformation.”

About Orbus Software

Today, Business and IT Transformation is critical for all enterprises as they seek to survive in the face of shifting market environments and disruptive technologies which are changing the competitive playing field.

At Orbus, our philosophy is to develop software that extends and enhances the Microsoft applications used by millions of people every day: Visio, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint, SQL Server. The unique incorporation of familiar Microsoft applications maximizes iServer’s ease of use and enables the reuse of existing content and skillsets across different business and IT practices.

Headquartered in London, and founded in 2004, Orbus Software is an independent software vendor and a globally recognized leading provider of software and services for Business and IT Transformation.

Visit us at http://www.orbussoftware.com.