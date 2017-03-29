WHAT: 2017 Refresh Leadership Live focuses on how leaders can reach the next level, inspire their people and become more effective in their role. Refresh Leadership Live is in its eighth year and sponsored by Express Employment Professionals International Headquarters and the Huntsville Express office. Attendance is expected to top 1,000.

Bob Funk, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Express Employment Professionals

Patrick Lencioni, Leadership Consultant, Speaker and Best-Selling Author

Jimmy Johnson, Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach and FOX NFL Sunday Analyst

Robyn Benincasa, World Champion Adventure Racer, CNN Hero and Firefighter

WHEN: Wednesday, April 5. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the program begins at 8:45 a.m.

WHERE: Von Braun Center, South Hall, 700 Monroe St., Huntsville, Alabama

BACKGROUND: Poor leadership and communication skills are the top threats facing businesses today, and the consequences of failing to address these issues can take a serious toll on a company’s productivity. Refresh Leadership Live is designed to help business leaders and human resources professionals with their leadership skills.

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.05 billion in sales and employed a record 510,000 people in 2016. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually.

