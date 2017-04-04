TCGRx (TCG) and Integrated Automation Solutions (IAS) announced today that they have entered into an agreement for TCG to acquire IAS; a turn-key solution provider dedicated to developing unique, full-featured, cost effective products for the high volume pharmacy market. Founded in 1999, IAS brings three generations of automation experience and eight pharmacy-related patents to TCG’s already robust pharmacy automation expertise. Headquartered in Allentown, PA, IAS has locations in Pennsylvania and Florida.

The acquisition includes propriety, patented IAS technologies including high volume pill dispensers, conveyor based puck and tote routing solutions, order collation and sorting and various other high volume components that make up a comprehensive system for central fill, mail order and specialty pharmacies. IAS and TCG have worked together in a Co-Marketing relationship for 2 years and have integrated the companies’ technologies at several key pharmacy sites. The transaction, pending due diligence, is expected to close by the end of April, 2017.

Gene Fellows, CEO of Integration and Automation Solutions stated, “IAS and TCGRx have been working well together for several years. As such, when considering an exit strategy, TCG was a natural fit given the strength of their products and their leadership position in pharmacy market.” Duane Chudy, CEO of TCGRx, added, “After evaluating several technologies available in the marketplace, and considering our successful relationship with IAS over the years, we felt that by acquiring the company we could bring additional value to the whole of our customer base while also allowing TCGRx to become an end to end provider of automation to any size pharmacy.”

About TCGRX

TCGRX is a leading supplier of pharmacy automation, offering scalable solutions that range from simple packaging technology to enterprise-wide perpetual inventory management. TCGRX solutions are specifically designed to make pharmacies and their processes more efficient. The company provides comprehensive workflow automation, including design and consultation services, to offer in-patient, out-patient and long term care pharmacies a fully featured, integrated solution. With a strong presence in pharmacy markets throughout the U.S. and Canada, TCGRX is headquartered in Powers Lake, WI. For additional information, visit http://www.TCGRx.com, find us on Facebook, or contact us at 262.279.5307.

About IAS

Founded in 1999, IAS has a rich history of development that includes computer controlled factory automation systems, high-speed sorting systems, automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS's), precision positioning conveyor systems, and robotics. Backed by three generations of automation experience and eight pharmacy-related patents, IAS turned its focus to the development of high volume pharmacy automation solutions to increase productivity, accuracy and profits; a focus they maintain to this day. IAS headquarters is located in Allentown, PA. For additional information, visit http://www.iasinnovators.com or call 610-573-8980.