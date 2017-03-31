“Harvest of Memories: Grandpa and the Pup”: an absorbing and thoughtful narrative about the relationship between a boy and his grandfather. “Harvest of Memories: Grandpa and the Pup” is the creation of published author, Phillip Sinclair Hill, whose upbringing at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina served as the inspiration for this piece.

“Being guided by godly, loving grandparents and raised in a Christian home taught me true morals and values,” Phillip reveals, about his childhood, and the grandfather that inspired him. “I was most blessed to share a short span of my life with such a great man and will be forever in his debt.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phillip Sinclair Hill’s new book takes events from his own childhood, and delivers them in a colorful and passionate way.

Left without a father at only three years of age, the young pup of a boy finds hope in a caring grandfather. Time and patience are needed to train such a young mutt as the pup grows and tries to find his place in the great outdoors. His true adventures begin where a father is removed and the teacher, mentor, and godly figure steps in.

Follow along as a wild-eyed little boy becomes a man and ventures out on his own as he explores fields and streams of yesterday. The hunting and fishing trips all come with lessons and set a course that will lead him home one day.

