We are continually improving the performance levels of our waterborne chemistries, while simultaneously driving emission levels down to meet formulator’s and end-user’s requirements

Michelman will introduce European Coatings Show visitors to two exciting new low-VOC, waterborne coating solutions for wood and metal applications. According to Dr. Julien Verron, Industry Manager, Coatings Group at Michelman, “Waterborne coating systems continue to gain in popularity and acceptance, however there are still many coatings market segments that are lacking in effective and low emission polymeric binder and surface additive options. At Michelman, we are continually improving the performance levels of our waterborne chemistries, while simultaneously driving emission levels down to meet formulator’s and end-user’s requirements.”

The first of Michelman’s waterborne technologies to be introduced at the show is Ecrothan® 2020, a low-VOC, waterborne acrylic-polyurethane dispersion used as a binder in industrial wood coating and building paint formulations. It combines the environmentally friendly benefits of a waterborne solution with outstanding chemical resistance, abrasion and scratch resistance, and hardness. The new binder also produces excellent optical qualities including gloss, transparency, color depth and wood grain enhancement. It is a rapid-drying, rapid anti-block, non-yellowing solution.

Michelman’s family of Ecrothan polyurethane dispersions and PU-acrylic hybrid dispersions are specially developed for applications requiring maximum durability along with a beautiful finish. Grades are available for hard surfaces as well as flexible substrates, including 100% cosolvent-free options.

Michelman will also introduce visitors to ProHere® A03010, a waterborne, low-VOC, direct-to-metal (DTM) coating with excellent corrosion resistance properties, good gloss, and outstanding optical clarity. The versatile new product can be used as a single layer DTM coating, or as a primer or top-coat in multi-coat systems.

ProHere A03010 is the newest addition to the company’s burgeoning family of industrial metal coating solutions that includes primers, top coats, DTM solutions, intumescent coatings, and lubricants.

Michelman will exhibit in Hall 1 Stand 1-330 at the international show being held from April 4-6 at the Exhibition Centre in Nuremberg, Germany.