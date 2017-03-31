LCTA Group Announces New Name for Energy Investment Firm

Current Investors eliminates barriers to achieving energy-related cost savings Our guiding principal is to create a win, win: both as a business model and in providing energy efficient services, cost savings and accessibility to businesses

LCTA Group, LLC, today announced a new name for its energy efficiency investment firm which provides an alternative, sound and risk free approach for businesses seeking cost saving solutions to combat high or rising energy costs.

Current Investors, previously doing business as LCTA Group, LLC, eliminates a multitude of barriers, including the lack of available capital, which prevent companies from making strategic, impactful cost-saving enhancements to their facilities. The energy efficiency investment firm has developed an innovative approach that allows businesses to reduce their energy-related operating costs without spending their own capital or resources. The firm is focused on providing a proven, cost-saving alternative for businesses in markets facing high and rising energy costs. They serve an array of industries, including grocery stores, retail centers, warehouses, hospitals and hotels, offering companies the ability to address energy efficiencies company-wide at one time.

Current Investors provides all capital, assessments, project management, and installation by vendors of clients’ choice (pending Current Investors’ vetting process). Current Investors also monitors and reports savings down the minute. Current Investors is focused on creating as many efficiencies as possible, as the company receives a percentage of the savings realized for an agreed period of time (less than five years). From that point on, the client keeps all equipment at no cost and continues to receive the cost-saving benefits.

“Our guiding principal is to create a win, win: both as a business model and in providing energy efficient services, cost savings and accessibility to businesses,” said Steve Wagner, Vice President of Current Investors. “Additionally, this will hopefully increase sales for companies who are developing and selling true energy-efficient technologies which fund future developments, creating a positive and socially responsible business cycle.”

