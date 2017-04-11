Shimalla Wechsler Lepp & D'Onofrio’s Partners Honored as Super Lawyers

Michele D'Onofrio, Amy Shimalla, Amy Wechsler, and Heidi Lepp Each year less than 2.5% of all lawyers in the state are selected to appear on the Super Lawyer list.

New Jersey-based family law firm Shimalla, Wechsler, Lepp & D'Onofrio, LLC, is proud to announce that all four partners, Amy Zylman Shimalla, Amy Wechsler, Heidi Ann Lepp, and Michele D’Onofrio, have again been named Super Lawyers in the April 2017 issue of NJ Monthly magazine. Each year, less than 2.5% of all lawyers in the state are selected to appear on the Super Lawyer list.

One of the firm’s associates, Sarah Mahony, was also again named to the list of Rising Stars.

Additionally, Amy Zylman Shimalla has achieved distinction on the Super Lawyers Ten Year Top List, as one of the Top 100 Super Lawyers, and as one of the Top 50 Women Lawyers in New Jersey.

Amy Wechsler has also been recognized as a Top 50 Women Lawyer in New Jersey.

Shimalla, Wechsler, Lepp & D'Onofrio prides itself on its 110+ years of collective experience with divorce and family law. Their highly knowledgeable attorneys guide their clients through the challenges of separation, child custody, parenting schedules, child support, alimony, as well as property and asset division. Located in Warren, New Jersey, Shimalla, Wechsler, Lepp & D'Onofrio has focused on providing clients with personalized and compassionate legal counsel.

Super Lawyers is a highly regarded rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas, all of whom have achieved exceptional recognition from their peers. Selections are made through extensive state-wide surveys, independent research, and peer reviews. Candidates are considered with 12 different elements of peer recognition, along with professional accomplishments on a yearly basis. The list is created as a resource for fellow attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel.

The law firm of Shimalla, Wechsler, Lepp & D’Onofrio, LLP, is based in Warren, New Jersey. With more than 110 years of combined experience, these family lawyers practice traditional litigation as well as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) – including mediation, arbitration, and collaborative divorce. Practicing exclusively family law, the firm's attorneys represent clients across Somerset, Hunterdon, Warren, Middlesex, Union, Morris, Monmouth, Mercer, and Essex counties.