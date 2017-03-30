Nexinto Chief Digital Officer Tobias Reisberger commented: “With Cloudian HyperStore we are able to offer customers the advantages of the S3-API and combine them with the trusted reliability and security of all Nexinto services."

Cloudian, Inc., a global leader in hybrid cloud object storage systems, announced today that Nexinto has selected Cloudian HyperStore as the storage solution for its new S3-compatible public cloud storage service.

As a leading German cloud service provider, Nexinto manages approximately 15% of the entire German e-commerce market, including the operations of Germany’s largest online retailers. To support its customers as they moved Tier 2 and Tier 3 data to and from the public cloud, the firm sought an S3-compatible storage solution that could grow without limit in a single storage environment.

After researching the market, Nexinto chose Cloudian HyperStore. As a software-defined object storage solution, it provided Nexinto with several key benefits. First, because the software runs on industry-standard servers, Nexinto could leverage existing hardware from their longstanding server suppliers.

Second, the solution enables Nexinto to offer S3-compatible storage that would meet the compliance requirements and data protection guidelines in Germany -- including GDPR -- as customers move data between the public cloud and Nexinto.

“German service providers face a complex challenge: their customers are asking for more affordable cloud storage for their Tier 2 and Tier 3 data, but they don’t want to, or are not allowed to, use low-cost public cloud offerings they don’t fully trust,” said Christian Thies, Cloudian’s German Sales Manager. “Nexinto has closed this gap in the market and can now meet the needs of their customers with a high-performance and cost-effective service.”

Nexinto Chief Digital Officer Tobias Reisberger commented: “At Nexinto we always strive to find the best possible solution for our clients. With Cloudian HyperStore we are able to offer customers the advantages of the S3-API and combine them with the trusted reliability and security of all Nexinto services.”

About Cloudian

Based in Silicon Valley, Cloudian is a leading provider of hybrid cloud object storage systems. Our flagship product, Cloudian HyperStore, enables service providers and enterprises to build reliable, affordable and scalable hybrid cloud storage solutions. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter (@CloudianStorage) and Facebook, or visit us at http://www.cloudian.com.

About Nexinto

Nexinto enables digital business by delivering customer specific IT-services. Based on 3-tier and 4-tier multi-cloud infrastructure with own German data centers, Hamburg based Nexinto provides managed environments and services for IT-virtualization, digital workplaces, cyber-security, business intelligence and internet of things.

Nexinto runs the online-shops of major German E-Commerce players, operates industrial installations and cloud platforms for software services. Nexinto is certified in accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 27001 as well as ISAE 3402. Visit http://www.nexinto.com/en/, follow Nexinto on Twitter (@nexinto), Facebook and LinkedIn.