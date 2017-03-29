In the Phoenix area for the NCAA Finals? Open the Uber application and slide over to the “CHOPPER” option to schedule a flight on the UberCHOPPER. Guidance Air is excited to partner with Uber Technologies to present UberCHOPPER to the Phoenix area during the NCAA Finals. - John Stonecipher, CEO

Uber Technologies partners with Guidance Air during the NCAA Finals to offer rides over Phoenix and Glendale. The exclusive, limited-time offer allows NCAA Finals’ attendees to request an UberCHOPPER on their smart phone for $99 per person (normally $124 per person) from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31st through Monday, April 3rd. Once the ride has been initiated, an Uber vehicle will pick up the rider from their location in the Phoenix area and take them to the Glendale Airport where they will board an UberCHOPPER and fly high above the Valley of the Sun.

How to request an UberCHOPPER:

If you’re in the Phoenix metropolitan area between 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Friday, March 31st through Monday, April 3rd, open the Uber application and slide over to the “CHOPPER” option to schedule a flight. Price: $99 per person. This includes a one-way UberX ride within the Phoenix area to the Glendale airport where riders will board their UberCHOPPER.

For every UberCHOPPER ride a guest takes, their name will be entered into a drawing to win a free Sedona, Arizona helicopter excursion. The 20 to 25 minute "Anasazi Tour" visits spires, mesas and deep secluded canyons form the rugged landscape surrounding Sedona. Sedona has a rich, ancient history well beyond the bustling downtown area. Explore these canyons and 700 year-old cliff dwellings from the air without even leaving a footprint. For more information or to book a reservation, please call 928.351.1000 or visit http://www.guidanceair.com.

About Uber

Uber is a technology platform that is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, we make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From our founding in 2009 to our launches in over 315 cities today, Uber’s rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.

About Guidance Air

Guidance Air, a division of Guidance Aviation, provides helicopter service throughout, Arizona and is FAA approved under 14 CFR Part 135 and 133. All Guidance pilots and aircraft meet rigorous safety standards established by the FAA. Guidance offers scenic tours, commercial helicopter services from construction deliveries to/from isolated locations, airport shuttles, executive transportation, scenic tours, and corporate hospitality events.