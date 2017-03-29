StrongMind Wins 2017 EdTech Digest Awards

StrongMind announced today that the StrongMind Digital Curriculum for grades 6-12 received the 2017 EdTech Digest Cool Tool Award in the category of ‘New Product or Service,’ while company Founder and CEO Damian Creamer was named a finalist for the ‘Visionary’ Leadership Award.

“StrongMind invests a tremendous amount of passion and resources into every course,” said Creamer. “We go beyond rigor to deliver relevant content through engaging formats in order to unlock the magic of learning for students and drive improved academic outcomes. It is a true honor to be recognized by one of the top publications in education technology.”

StrongMind Digital Curriculum was originally developed for the 20,000+ students at Primavera Online High School (http://www.ChoosePrimavera.com), Arizona’s largest, and one of the most successful online high schools in the country. In addition to building a pedagogically sound, research-based curriculum, it is pushing the boundaries in mediums such as video, education games, interactive graphs and teacher-led lessons to bring key concepts to life and help students master critical skills.

Driven by the conviction that every child deserves a great education, Creamer founded Primavera in 2001 and soon after established StrongMind as the exclusive technology and curriculum partner for the school. His several accolades include an iNACOL award for outstanding individual contribution to K-12 blended and online learning and two Certificates of Congressional Recognition for leadership and innovation in online education.

“We’re very happy to help celebrate the best and brightest apps, platforms, products and people in the edtech world,” says EdTech Digest Editor in Chief, Victor Rivero. “But what’s really exciting is the real difference it all makes for our future.”

The EdTech Digest Awards (http://www.EdTechDigest.wordpress.com) recognize people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech’s best and brightest, the annual recognition program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters.

About StrongMind

StrongMind is helping U.S. secondary schools democratize education with its rigorous and engaging digital curriculum for grades 6-12 and state-of-the-art technology platform. It is the ideal solution for schools committed to offering their students the highest quality online education. Over the past year StrongMind Digital Curriculum has received five Regional Emmy® Awards, an SIIA CODiE Award, seven Telly Awards and a Serious Play Competition Award. To learn more, visit http://www.StrongMind.com.