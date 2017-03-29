Based on research from Guardian’s Fourth Annual Workplace Benefits Study, this webinar provides insight into the challenges employers face in trying to balance both short-term and long-term benefits demands. Are employers struggling with the complexity of managing employee benefits programs? Adding to the growing complexity, companies are finding that the short-term strategies used to control costs, improve efficiency, and maintain compliance have been ineffective or unsustainable. More employers recognize the need to take a different approach to their benefits strategies and are leveraging the expanding technology and expertise of external partners while focusing more on workforce well-being and productivity.

To help HR professionals and business owners better balance short-term and long-term benefits demands, United Benefit Advisors (UBA), in conjunction with Guardian, will host a webinar—“Benefits Balancing Act: The Age of Benefits Administration Technology”—on Wednesday, April 19, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. To receive complimentary access to the webinar, enter code GRdianApr19UBA at registration. This webinar has been submitted for 1.25 re-certification credit hours from the Human Resource Certification Institute.

Scott Robb, Assistant Vice President, Customer Eligibility & Payment Services at Guardian, says, “Employers are juggling many priorities these days. Smarter use of technology to improve benefits administration efficiency and compliance is simply a must for many firms. Our industry is beginning to leverage new technology like never before, and it can make a huge difference for small and medium-size firms.”

ABOUT THE PRESENTERS

Scott Robb, Assistant Vice President, Customer Eligibility & Payment Services at Guardian

Scott oversees the Customer Eligibility & Payment Services group plan administration for Guardian’s Group - Customer Service Delivery Team. He has over 20 years’ experience in managing Medical, Dental, and Life, Critical Illness, Accident and Prescription products. He previously served as Second Vice President at Trustmark, Worksite Process Owner at Humana, and most recently Director of Billing Systems with Guardian. Scott holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration/Business from University of Wisconsin—Green Bay.

Gene Lanzoni, Assistant Vice President, Group & Worksite Marketing—Thought Leadership at Guardian

Gene leads thought leadership marketing and research programs in support of Guardian’s Group & Worksite business. He has nearly 30 years’ experience in marketing and market research as well as broad experience in the financial services industry. He previously served as Vice President, Global Market Research at Prudential Financial and Vice President and head of Market Research for U.S. Business at MetLife.

ABOUT GUARDIAN

Guardian is a UBA Strategic Alliance for Dental, Life, AD&D, Disability, Vision, and Worksite Benefits. Guardian is dedicated to helping customers provide the right group benefits while managing costs by offering innovative plan designs, leading technology platforms, and more effective ways to engage employees. Our ability to deliver high quality customer solutions is backed by more than 150 years in the insurance industry, a strong mutual foundation, and exemplary financial ratings*. From identifying needs to ongoing service, customers of all sizes rely on our comprehensive approach to meeting their benefits needs. For more information, visit the Guardian website. *Ratings as of 3/17 and are subject to change.

ABOUT UNITED BENEFIT ADVISORS®

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit http://www.UBAbenefits.com.

