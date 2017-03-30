Award recipient George R. Boggs with Terry O’Banion, John E. Roueche, and Anne Kress

George R. Boggs, President and CEO Emeritus, American Association of Community Colleges, and Superintendent/President Emeritus, Palomar College, received the 2016 John E. Roueche & Terry O’Banion International Leadership Award at the League for Innovation in the Community College’s Innovations Conference in in San Francisco, California, March 12, 2017.

This award is presented to outstanding individuals whose accomplishments and professional contributions to higher education and the community college field are recognized as motivational, inspirational, and transformational.

Boggs continues to be an active consultant, teacher, author, and speaker. He currently teaches classes in emerging higher education issues in doctoral programs at San Diego State University and National American University, and is the author of more than 100 articles, books, and chapters on various aspects of higher education.

Rufus Glasper, President and CEO of the League for Innovation in the Community College, commends Boggs for “his many years of exemplary service in the community colleges in the state of California and internationally.”

The John E. Roueche & Terry O’Banion International Leadership Award is presented annually at the Innovations Conference. This international conference is dedicated to innovative approaches for teaching, learning, and enhancing the community college experience.

About the League for Innovation in the Community College

The League for Innovation in the Community College (League) is an international nonprofit organization with a mission to cultivate innovation in the community college environment. The League hosts conferences and institutes, develops print and digital resources, and leads projects and initiatives with almost 500 member colleges, 100 corporate partners, and a host of other government and nonprofit agencies in a continuing effort to advance the community college field and make a positive difference for students and communities. Information about the League and its activities is available at http://www.league.org.