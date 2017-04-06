“Joel is a technology visionary,” said Vikram Chalana, Co-Founder and CTO of Winshuttle. “His diverse background and extensive SaaS experience aligns with our cloud strategy, and will be crucial as we test and expand new technologies.”

Winshuttle is pleased to announce two key additions to its leadership team with Jim Zahka as Vice President of Americas Sales, and Joel Chaplin as Vice President of Information Technology.

“Jim has been an integral part of our leadership for the past several years as Director of North American Sales East,” said John Pierson, CEO of Winshuttle. “This promotion follows an outstanding track record, and we’re thrilled to have Jim driving sales development across the Americas.”

Jim has over 25 years of experience in sales leadership and development, and most recently managed Winshuttle’s North American sales team in the East. Prior to joining Winshuttle in 2014, Jim led high growth and startup sales organizations in analytics, application research, eLearning, and CRM software markets.

Joel brings over 20 years of technology and SaaS operations experience to Winshuttle, building agile, on-demand services that are reliable, scalable, and secure. Before joining Winshuttle, Joel was VP of Cloud Operations for Nuance Communications, leading the global teams that delivered and supported high quality SaaS/PaaS solutions that processed billions of voice transactions per year for a wide variety of Fortune 500 enterprise customers.

“Joel is a technology visionary,” said Vikram Chalana, Co-Founder and CTO of Winshuttle. “His diverse background and extensive SaaS experience aligns with our cloud strategy, and will be crucial as we test and expand new technologies.”

These new key additions round out Winshuttle’s leadership team that embodies strong and diverse backgrounds to help deliver on the company’s vision to lead and support their customers in the application data management space.

