NELSON Hires Wayde Tardif as Design Director in Seattle

Global architecture, interior design, and consulting services firm, NELSON, has hired Wayde Tardif to serve as Design Director in its Seattle office. With over 25 years of experience, Tardif is an industry professional who specializes in a variety of practice areas including mixed-use, commercial, workplace, residential, hospitality, cultural and institutional design. He has overseen the completion of multiple projects throughout the United States, Middle East and Asia.

“Wayde’s experience and commitment to design were exactly what we were searching for in a Design Director,” said Mia Marshall, Managing Principal at NELSON Seattle. “We are very excited to have him as part of the team and look forward to our collaboration on future projects.”

As Design Director, Tardif will cover a range of responsibilities including design leadership and oversight and leading collaborative efforts in the creation of innovative solutions. His extensive experience in business development and marketing will assist in NELSON’s growth in the Seattle market.

Wayde Tardif received his Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and attended Carleton University for a Masters of Architecture in Design and Culture. He has been featured in various architecture publications, has taught and lectured at several universities, and has spoken at various industry events.

About NELSON

NELSON is a global architecture, design, and consulting services organization with Teammates in over 20 locations around the world and strong experience in a broad range of industries. NELSON works with more than 20 percent of companies in the Fortune 100. NELSON’s interior design practice is ranked in the top ten overall Interior Design “Design Giants”, and in the top 5 Giants focused on workplace design. For more information, visit http://www.NELSONonline.com.