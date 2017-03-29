LAST CALL AT MURRAY'S Executive Producer Brian Beatty said, “Over time, a story took hold, and a screenplay breathed life into these once unknown characters.”

Washington DC March 29, 2017– The award-winning film Last Call at Murray’s will screen at the Maryland International Film Festival on Saturday, April 1st at 3:20 PM at the Academy Theater. The film has received numerous nominations from film festivals around the country and has won Best Ensemble Cast, Best Actress: Elina Madison and Best Actor in a Feature Film: Michael Gross, and Best Soundtrack.

Executive Director Tracie Hovey said, “This film is fantastic, and we are thrilled that it is screening at our festival. We show some of the best indie films in our festival each year, and it doesn’t surprise me when they get picked up for distribution in theaters, television, or on demand. Last Call at Murray’s landed a distribution deal with Freestyle Digital Media right before it was selected for our festival, so we are elated that our audiences are able to still watch it.”

The film, set for distribution on North American VOD platforms, April 18, 2017, is based on an actual real-life experience from Executive Producer and Co-Writer Brian Beatty when he was people-watching inside a karaoke bar. Beatty said, “Over time, a story took hold, and a screenplay breathed life into these once unknown characters.”

LAST CALL AT MURRAY’S tells the story of Murray (Michael Gross), whose dwindling clientele, combined with recent strict anti-smoking laws, have forced him to close his karaoke bar. But when a freak snowstorm strands a collection of dysfunctional strangers, Murray’s hopes for a quiet closing become buried in an avalanche of unexpected events.

Produced by Linda Palmer, Colleen Keane, Marvin Glover, and Brian Beatty, LAST CALL AT MURRAY’S was directed by Linda Palmer and written by Brian Beatty & Betsy Morris. The ensemble cast includes Michael Gross (‘Murray’), John Savage (‘Bennett’), Paula Jai Parker (‘Danice’), and Eileen Grubba (‘Roxanne’).

The sixth annual Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown received more than 450 submissions, and the judges announced that over 100 films were selected. Preview night begins March 30th at HCC’s Kepler Theater (with Equal Means Equal), and Opening Night Friday, March 31st is also at HCC’s Kepler Theater. Other venues on Friday, March 31st, and Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2 include the Academy Theater, the Bridge of Life Center along with the Washington County Free Library.

For more information about the festival, and to purchase tickets for the March 30-April 2 event, see: http://www.marylandiff.com. The Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown partners with several local organizations, businesses, and individuals, and major sponsors include the City of Hagerstown, the Hagerstown-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Washington County Government (Office of Grant Management), the Nora Roberts Foundation, Washington County Arts Council, SNM Global, Horizon Goodwill Incorporated, Ovation PR & Advertising, Bridge of Life Center, Manning Media, Herald-Mail, and the Maryland Film Office.

The Maryland International Film Festival – Hagerstown is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and is organized by filmmakers and marketing executives who understand the power of film and support the talent of the independent filmmaker. One of the film festival’s goals is to encourage the development of filmmaker networks including media, distribution and the association with other artists. MDIFF - Hagerstown, believes in the importance of giving back to the community and donates a portion of the proceeds to charities around the globe.

