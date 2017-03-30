CDS Ranked Best in eDiscovery by National Law Journal

“It’s an honor to be recognized as an eDiscovery leader by the legal community. CDS continues to invest in expertise and technology so we can deliver the highest level of eDiscovery services.” Peter Florian, Sr. Vice President

The National Law Journal announced that Complete Discovery Source (CDS) was once again voted the “Best” in eDiscovery in the 2017 Best of NLJ Reader Survey. This is the fifth consecutive year that CDS has been ranked.

The national poll of more than 8,500 survey participants named CDS “Best” in two legal technology specialties: Best Managed eDiscovery and Litigation Support, and Best Data and Technology Management for eDiscovery. More than fifty eDiscovery companies competed in the NLJ’s process. The results are distributed in this week’s issue of the national publication and online.

Peter Florian, Sr. Vice President at CDS, commented, “It’s an honor to be recognized as an eDiscovery leader by the legal community. CDS continues to invest in expertise and technology so we can deliver the highest level of eDiscovery services.”

CDS manages complex and challenging eDiscovery projects for multi-national corporations, Am Law 100 firms, and government agencies. The company provides clients with significant time and cost savings by focusing on the core requirements of data discovery—creating a scalable, highly secure environment for sensitive data and providing project management, consulting, and workflows that use technology defensibly.

Complete Discovery Source (CDS) is a leading eDiscovery company, providing litigation technology and hosting, advisory services, and managed services to support complex discovery matters. CDS is the first choice of the Am Law 100 and Fortune 500 and is recognized as Best in End-to-End eDiscovery by the National Law Journal and New York Law Journal. With a team of seasoned legal experts and technicians, CDS uses advanced, tested, and defensible services and software to support all stages and types of eDiscovery. Supporting a number of eDiscovery tools, CDS is an Orange-Level Best-in-Service Relativity® Provider and provides one of the largest and highest volume footprints delivering that platform. CDS is headquartered in New York with regional offices in Chicago and Washington DC. The company maintains highly secure ISO 27001 certified hosting and Type 2 SOC 2 audited data centers in the US and Europe.

Complete Discovery Source’s web site is http://www.cdslegal.com.