GetAwayGrey, http://www.getawaygrey.com, a new vitamin supplement promises to help reverse and prevent grey hair.

Grey hair is not always an indication of being old, but they are still quite annoying. Nobody wants to deal with grey hair. Therefore, investing in quality hair dyes or other beauty treatments has become quite common. However, these solutions are not long lasting. As a result, we are wasting our money in the long run, given that we can actually treat the root cause of grey hair rather just getting rid of them.

The real culprit behind premature grey hair is hydrogen peroxide. This component is naturally produced in the human body but it tends to interfere with melanin. Melanin is the pigment that is responsible for the color in our hair and skin. As a result, the hydrogen peroxide starts to become the cause of our grey hair.

According to scientific research completed from the University of Bradford, http://www.bradford.ac.uk/news/2009/title-679-en.php, it has been confirmed that the reason we go grey is due to hydrogen peroxide, and the deletion of an enzyme called Catalase that breaks down hydrogen.

Stopping grey hair is now possible if we can find a way to break down hydrogen peroxide. The Catalase enzyme can effectively help as the body produces the catalase enzyme naturally, but slowly depletes as we get older, making our hair turn grey. So, how can we stop grey hair?

New products like GetAwayGrey, Catalase Extreme, CatalaseNow, Anti Gray and Grey Hair Rescind hair vitamin pills seem to be the perfect solution to naturally reversing gray hair with a pill. These anti grey hair vitamin pills for grey hair helps to build up the catalase levels so your natural hair color grows in from the roots-- no more need for dyes or beauty treatments. These grey hair vitamin pills seem to work based on customer feedback. According to Angela H, a customer who has been using GetAwayGrey for the last 6 months says, "The product is great. It's keeping my hair from turning grey", but the real proof is trying the product yourself.

GetAwayGrey is a new product to the UK offering an all natural Super Premium vitamin that helps people naturally reverse and prevent grey hair from the inside out.