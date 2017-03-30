Myths and Mountains Identify Three New Trends in Travel to Galapagos

Birds of Galapagos ""Flying in a small plane over the Galapagos Islands provides a birds-eye view of these volcanic formations," Allie Alimario, Myths and Mountains.

Myths & Mountains Vice President and Galapagos specialist, Allie Almario, just returned from her 14th scouting trip to the Galapagos where she discovered three growing trends.

1. Leaving ships behind, many are choosing to spend time on land in new luxury lodging including the new Galapagos Safari Camp on Santa Cruz Island.

2. Secondly, six-seater prop planes offer “air taxi” service for island hoppers. Galapagos By Air gives a bird’s-eye view of jaw-dropping volcanic islands and islets, as well as being a time-saver.

3. The third trend is evolving around the concept of “more time on less islands,” allowing visitors to explore an island more in-depth. More travelers are embracing the idea that “less is more.” By concentrating on a few islands and spending days on them rather than hours, visitors enjoy an in-depth, leisurely experience in the Galapagos. On longer stays, visitors stay overnight at a hotel on one of the four inhabited islands (Santa Cruz, San Cristobal, Isabela, and Floreana) and explore nearby islands on day trips. There will even be time for a half-day kayak trip!

As a leading tour operator, Myths and Mountains have been taking travelers to the Galapagos for more than 20 years. They stay ahead of trends and curate the most ideal itineraries possible while maintaining strict standards for sustainability. Long-time relationships with local providers and wildlife conservationists assure guests a personalized and immersive experience.

