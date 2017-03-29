BrandVudu Announces Launch of Revolutionary Brand Monitoring Service

Our sole purpose is to help you quickly find and resolve PPC brand violations.

BrandVudu announces the commercial launch of its revolutionary affiliate and trademark detection platform for paid search marketers. Using BrandVudu, search marketers can access brand bidding violations across more than 8,000 websites supported by paid ad data compiled from millions of brand and brand-plus keyword variations.

BrandVudu’s beta version, which has been tested by invite-only customers since 2016, officially transitions to commercial launch on May 15, 2017.

According to Company officials, BrandVudu’s technology represents a new approach to monitoring for, and resolving, brand violations in paid search. Currently most companies protect their trademark and brands manually or by adding thousands of brand and brand plus keywords into a third-party tool.

BrandVudu’s new approach requires users to simply enter a URL and click Search. In a matter of seconds, the technology returns the number of violations found in four critical categories: Affiliate hijackers, Ad copy bidders, Brand bidders, and Brand-plus bidders.

“Our technology constantly monitors ads in paid search campaigns and affiliate programs,” explained Jamie Smith, VP of BrandVudu. “Hourly we use advanced web crawlers to monitor ads on major search engines for millions of keywords worldwide.”

Smith continued: “Our sole purpose is to help advertisers and agencies quickly find and resolve PPC brand violations that can harm your campaign performance and your brand.”

BrandVudu officials emphasized how speed and convenience are not the only benefits of their technology. The ultimate goal is to report these violators to get them removed and the technology provides the following information with every violation:



Search engine and keyword used to trigger the ad

The ad creative, display URL and final destination URL’s that they are taking the visitor to

Dates seen (First, last, numbers of days running)

Time-stamped Screenshot of search results page with ad highlighted

Smith shared how the technology is completely free to use until their beta period ends on May 15, 2017. The full product will be launched in May 2017.

To learn more and see who is bidding on your brand, Smith encourages online marketers to visit BrandVudu.com and enter a URL.

About BrandVudu

The scientists at BrandVudu have changed everything you know about brand protection! They’ve developed a new way to detect harmful PPC brand violations by monitoring unlimited keywords including one click submit technology to instantly report violators to the search engines.

Our previous clients told us their frustrations with the status-quo of online brand protection: creating keyword lists, entering them into monitoring software, and submitting violations. Each step was plagued by excess time, confusion, inefficiency, and cost.

Out of this chaos was born BrandVudu, a simple, organized approach to brand protection where you get what you need, when you need it, and in the format you need. Learn more at BrandVudu.com.