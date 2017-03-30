Rockler Announces 7th Annual Hardwood Forestry Fund Donation Effort

In recognition of seven years of continued partnership, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is announcing an effort to raise up to $15,000 in matched donations to the Hardwood Forestry Fund (HFF).

Rockler will match private donations to the HFF from April 1-30, up to a total of $15,000. The financial contribution will help cover costs for some of the HFF’s ongoing projects, including a 1300 acre reforestation of the Thomas Darling Preserve in Monroe County, PA. Anyone who has an interest in donating during the matching funds campaign can do so at rockler.com/hff

“Our partnership with the Hardwood Forestry Fund helps provide renewable timber sources for current and future generations of woodworkers,” said Scott Ekman, Rockler’s vice president of marketing. “The work of the HFF is invauable to the success of many hardwood forests across the United States and beyond, and we’re proud to do what we can to support their efforts.”

Since 1990, the HFF has planted and managed more than 3.5 million trees in 26 states and four foreign countries. Its mission is to promote hardwood timber growth, management and environmental education through tree planting and implementation of forest management techniques on public land. Native tree species are selected specifically for each project site, but common species planted include black cherry, black walnut, red oak, hard maple, hickory and ash. Every project has its own management plan as well as harvest and regeneration schedules. More information about the HFF is available at http://www.hardwoodforestryfund.org

About Rockler Woodworking and Hardware

Celebrating its 63rd year as a family-run business, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is the nation’s premier supplier of specialty hardware, tools, lumber and other high-quality woodworking and do-it-yourself products. Rockler has 36 retail locations in AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, NH, NY, OH, OR, PA, TX, WA, and WI, as well as extensive catalog and internet operations.

To learn more about Rockler, please visit http://www.rockler.com or call 1-877-ROCKLER.