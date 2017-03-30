SchoolMint Wins 2017 EdTech Digest Award

We are honored to now be recognized by EdTech Digest for our platform and for the positive impact it has had in helping thousands of families nationwide successfully navigate the end-to-end enrollment process.

SchoolMint, the leading provider of cloud-based student enrollment and school choice systems for PreK-12 school systems worldwide, was named the winner of the 2017 EdTech Digest Cool Tool Award in the Parent/Student Solution category. Featuring the best and brightest in edtech, the annual awards program recognizes cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters in education.

“SchoolMint was founded in response to the need for an intuitive, user-friendly, cost-effective enrollment experience for the diverse families of our nation’s PreK-12 schools,” said Jinal Jhaveri, SchoolMint Founder and CEO. “We are honored to now be recognized by EdTech Digest for our platform and for the positive impact it has had in helping thousands of families nationwide successfully navigate the end-to-end enrollment process.”

SchoolMint’s comprehensive software system includes four primary modules:

● Application and Lottery Management

● Registration Management

● Digital Forms and Documents

● School Choice and Unified Enrollment

These enrollment solutions empower parents by providing mobile and online multilingual access to navigate their school’s enrollment process. Additionally, the SchoolMint system helps school systems increase operational efficiency, lower costs, and develop greater analytic and planning insights through robust reporting tools. Moreover, the system’s integration with leading SISs helps ease the burden on school staff and uphold data accuracy.

Since 2013, over 4,000 district and charter schools nationwide have partnered with SchoolMint to improve the enrollment experience for both parents and staff. Most recently, Denver Public Schools and Boston Public Schools have turned to SchoolMint to improve the school choice and enrollment processes for their district’s families. These two school districts join Camden City, Oakland Unified, Cleveland Metropolitan, Spring Branch, and Indianapolis, among other districts, in selecting SchoolMint to transform enrollment in their cities.

In addition to winning the 2017 EdTech Digest Awards, SchoolMint was recently named a winner of District Administration Readers’ Choice Top 100 Products and The ComputED Gazette’s Education Software Review (EDDIE) Awards. The company also won a Silver Stevie® Award in the New Product or Service of the Year - Education - K-12 Enterprise Solution category of the 2016 American Business AwardsSM.

SchoolMint provides a cloud-based student enrollment and school choice platform to PreK-12 school systems worldwide. Since its founding in 2013, close to 4,000 schools have chosen SchoolMint to streamline all aspects of student enrollment - student registration management, application, lottery, and school choice management, and digital forms and document uploads. Available online and on mobile devices, SchoolMint integrates with leading student information systems (SIS) and transforms the end-to-end enrollment experience for school staff and parents. Visit http://www.SchoolMint.com to learn more.