One Codex Announces Kashef Qaadri As First VP of Sales

One Codex, the leading bioinformatics platform for microbial genomics and metagenomics, announced today that it hired Kashef Qaadri as Vice President, Sales. Most recently the Vice President, Sales for Benchling, Qaadri will lead One Codex’s sales and marketing efforts to help the company accelerate its strong growth and build on its leadership position in bioinformatics for metagenomics and microbial genomics. As One Codex’s first commercial hire, Qaadri will lead the company’s sales, marketing, and business development including strategy, marketing development, and partnerships.

“We are incredibly excited to have Kashef join One Codex as VP, Sales to lead One Codex through our next phase of innovation and growth,” said Nick Greenfield, founder and CEO of One Codex. “He has both the deep science background and commercial experience to advance One Codex’s commercial objectives for pharmaceutical discovery, public health surveillance, human microbiome analysis, and food safety.”

“I am thrilled to be joining One Codex and working with the talented team of scientists and developers,” said Qaadri. “I believe One Codex has a huge opportunity to take the increasing need for rapid microbial identification and pathogen diagnosis to a new level by leveraging the combined power of scientific advancements in sequencing and technology using the cloud. The robust platform with HIPAA-level security empowers clinicians and researchers to identify relevant pathogens from complex samples. With best-in-class DNA search algorithms and the largest curated microbial (bacterial, viral and fungal) databases for NGS data, One Codex continues to be a recognized leader in microbial genomics.”

Prior to joining One Codex, Qaadri served for over 10 years in senior sales and marketing positions at bioinformatics companies including QIAGEN (Ingenuity Systems), Biomatters, and Benchling, mostly recently serving as VP, Sales.

One Codex is the leading bioinformatics platform for microbial genomics, supporting taxonomic and functional analysis of metagenomic (WGS), 16S, and other sequencing data. We specialize in creating robust, scalable, and secure bioinformatics solutions for metagenomics and microbial genomics, with a strong focus on ease of use. Founded in 2014, the One Codex platform counts thousands of users across leading academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and public sector organizations. One Codex is built on top of Amazon Web Services and is the only microbial genomics offering providing HIPAA-level security, as well as other strong compliance and audit guarantees. To learn more, visit http://www.onecodex.com