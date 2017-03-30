"I've loved makeup for as long as I can remember," says Ashley. “The incredible success of the brand shows me that I'm really connecting with my fans, and every new product offers a new opportunity to strengthen that connection."

Beauty industry leader BH Cosmetics, creator of professional-quality makeup at affordable prices, along with Ashley Tisdale, multitalented actress, performer and producer, are excited to announce the addition of new products to their ‘Illuminate by Ashley Tisdale’ cosmetics line.

The evolving collection, introduced last year, combines Ashley’s glam yet boho-chic California style with BH’s signature pigment-rich colors that flatter all skin tones. It currently includes eye, cheek and lip colors, bronzer, highlighter, and a set of makeup brushes. Later this year, BH and Ashley will add a new 12-shade eyeshadow palette named “Goddess” for inspirational women in Ashley’s life, eight liquid lipsticks and a line of false lashes, which will be available at bhcosmetics.com and at retail.

"I've loved makeup for as long as I can remember," says Ashley, whose interest in cosmetics has grown throughout her acting career as she watched makeup artists work their magic behind the scenes. "I’m so thrilled and grateful to see my ideas come alive in my collection,” she adds. “The incredible success of the brand shows me that I'm really connecting with my fans, and every new product offers a new opportunity to strengthen that connection."

"Ashley is amazing, and we’re really on the same wavelength in terms of products, packaging and color,” raves BH Vice President of Product Development Reed Cromwell IV. “Her enthusiasm, taste and creativity make working with her so rewarding, and her dedication to her fans is truly remarkable."

The new Illuminate by Ashley Tisdale Goddess - 12 Color Eyeshadow Palette, due out this spring, features earthy neutrals. The palette of mattes and shimmers is intended to celebrate the strength and creativity of women everywhere.

Also coming this spring are Illuminate by Ashley Tisdale 32 Individual Cluster Lashes, which create Ashley’s signature lash look. These small lash clusters boost volume and length, making eyes appear bigger, brighter and bolder. The light, comfortable lashes of varying lengths make it easy to fill in sparse areas and enhance outer corners for a subtle look, or add multiples for dramatic, all-out glam.

Illuminate by Ashley Tisdale Liquid Lipstick — eight rich, full-coverage lip colors that glide on wet and dry to a soft, longwearing, matte finish — launch this fall. The high-impact, on-trend shades, which Ashley named for some of her favorite sophisticated international cities, range from muted nude and peach to statement-making scarlet and vibrant bombshell berry.

About BH Cosmetics

BOLD. BRILLIANT. BEAUTIFUL. BH Cosmetics creates professional-quality makeup, makeup brushes and accessories at affordable price points. Since launching in 2009, it has been recognized on Inc. Magazine’s annual list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies — the Inc. 500, and in Internet Retailer’s Hot 100. The company’s innovative, award-winning products have been top rated in prestigious publications including InStyle, People, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and The Zoe Report, and praised extensively on social media worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.bhcosmetics.com.

About Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale is an actress, philanthropist, performer, and producer, with an extensive body of work in television, film, musicals, recording and production. Ashley quickly garnered attention and became one of the breakout stars of the Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel worldwide phenomenon “High School Musical,” as well as a number of other successful television shows and feature films including the TBS comedy series “Clipped” and the independent comedy “Amateur Night.” Ashley is also a successful recording artist, with her solo album, "Headstrong," having entered the Billboard Top 200 Chart at #5. Having founded Blondie Girl Productions, the production company behind ABC Family’s “Young & Hungry,” Ashley plays a pivotal role both in front of and behind the camera. In addition, Ashley continues to follow her love of all things fashion and beauty as creative director for Signorelli, a graphic T-shirt and jacket collection available online and retail.