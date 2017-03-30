We believe Metadefender is very effective against information leakage, especially for private enterprises and public organizations, and Metadefender can greatly reduce the operation burden on system administrators.

OPSWAT, Inc., the leading provider of cyber security tools that keep critical infrastructure, government, and enterprise customers safe from malware, today announced that it has entered into a channel partnership with Net One Partners, a leading distributor for information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure in Japan. The agreement includes reselling rights for OPSWAT's Metadefender product group.

Threats continue to grow exponentially, and organizations require more robust approaches to data security in order to defend themselves from cybercriminals. Net One Partners specializes in integrating software, hardware, and services to provide the highest quality IT infrastructure solutions for businesses. Together with OPSWAT, Net One Partners will be able to offer a leading cyber security solution that can be customized for specific organizational needs.

Metadefender offers IT professionals and software engineers a way to enhance security through data sanitization (CDR), vulnerability assessment, and multi-scanning technology. Because of its flexible APIs, Metadefender can be easily deployed in enterprise, telecom, and government networks and is offered in diverse packaging options.

Metadefender protects an organization from potential threats entering either through media present on peripheral devices such as USB drives and CDs/DVDs, or through email or web proxies. Metadefender anti-malware engine packages include up to 30 engines from vendors such as AVG, Kaspersky, McAfee, Symantec, and others.

Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT, said, "We are very excited and honored to be collaborating with Net One Partners. Net One Partners has a superior reputation for delivering the best solutions and services for both partners and customers. Their experience and breadth of offerings enable the flexibility needed to address a complex threat landscape."

Takuya Tanaka, Executive Director, Senior Vice President at Net One Partners, said, "OPSWAT, Inc. has an excellent track record in the field of cyber security technology and global leadership. We believe Metadefender is very effective against information leakage, especially for private enterprises and public organizations, and Metadefender can greatly reduce the operation burden on system administrators. We are looking forward to working closely with OPSWAT to provide security solutions to our partners in response to customer needs in Japan."

Resellers interested in purchasing through Net One Partners are encouraged to visit the Net One Partners website: http://www.netone-pa.co.jp/en.

About Net One Partners

Net One Partners Co., Ltd., a group company of Net One Systems Co., Ltd. established in 2008, collaborates with partner companies and customer businesses to provide high value-added ICT solutions backed by the highest level of technical capabilities and support systems in Japan. For details, please visit http://www.netone-pa.co.jp/en.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a San Francisco-based cyber security software company that provides solutions to secure and manage IT infrastructure. Founded in 2002, OPSWAT has delivered solutions and technologies that protect organizations from threats and secure digital data for over a decade. OPSWAT combines next-generation Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology, its cutting-edge Vulnerability Engine, and multi-scanning with over 30 anti-malware engines in its Metadefender suite of products, and its OESIS Framework endpoint security SDK has helped secure over 200 million endpoints. To learn more about OPSWAT, visit OPSWAT.com.