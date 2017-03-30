Cycling in Temecula Valley Wine Country

Take advantage of Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country’s sunny skies, breathtaking views, and rolling hills by getting outside to explore the Great Outdoors in Temecula Valley. From relaxing hikes to championship golf courses, horseback trails through wine country to cycling to a bucket-list-worthy ride in a hot air balloon over the valley, there is an outdoor adventure for every visitor in Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country. Located just 60 minutes away from San Diego and 90 minutes from Los Angeles, outdoor adventure awaits in a picturesque Southern California setting. Explore the Top 5 Ways to Enjoy the Great Outdoors in Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country.

Hike the Beautiful Hills

Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country features miles of trails ripe for exploration. In particular, the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve meanders through the Santa Ana Mountains above the Temecula Valley offering hikers 9,000 acres to explore by foot, no matter your chosen pace. Experienced and novice hikers alike can explore the Reserve and its local flora and fauna (including over 200 species of birds) throughout Engelmann oak woodlands, riparian wetlands, coastal sage scrub, bunchgrass prairie, and vernal pools. Popular hikes include exploring the Moreno and Machado Adobes – the oldest standing structures in Riverside County, Lake Skinner, and Vail Lake.

Hit the Links at Legendary Golf Courses

Tee up at one of Temecula’s six premiere golf courses, including two designed by golf legend Arthur Hill. Standouts include The Legends Golf Course, located in the heart of Temecula, featuring 18 holes past five lakes, rolling greens, and a few diverse challenges; Temecula Creek Inn’s 27-hole Championship course that ventures through 300 acres of natural beauty and elevation changes; Journey at Pechanga, repeatedly named one of the “Best Courses You Can Play” by Golf Magazine and GolfWeek for its 72-par 18-hole course with challenge and stunning beauty alike; and Cross Creek Golf Course, which features an old-fashioned golf course vibe. Visitors to the region can utilize Temecula Golf Trail to tailor their golfing vacation, including curated hotels, discount tee times, and more.

Take in a Panoramic View

Celebrate one of the most majestic means of transport with a hot air balloon flight over the rolling hills and vineyards of the valley. Sunrise flights are available year-round, although a visit in June affords the chance to enjoy California’s largest ballooning event, the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival, with top name concerts, wine tasting, balloon launches, and evening glow events.

Saddle up for an Adventure

The trails throughout wine country are perfect for exploration on horseback. Visitors to the region can bring their own horses, to be kept in care at one of the region’s many stables including Galway Downs or Green Acres, or those wishing to try a new adventure can book lessons or a trail ride at Green Acres Ranch or one of the region’s many local stables. Guided trail rides through Wine Country are also available. For a more leisurely horseback adventure, visit Temecula Carriage Company, tucked behind orange groves in the heart of the Temecula Valley Wine Country where they offer a unique way to gallop through the vineyards and groves, even while sampling wine on your adventure.

Cycle the Sites

The rolling hills of Temecula Valley Southern California’s Wine Country provide a unique adventure for cyclists seeking a thrilling challenge while on vacation. More leisurely – and flat – biking journeys can be enjoyed by cruising around town and through Temecula’s scenic Old Town. Bike rentals are available. For an all-day biking journey, consider packing a picnic and biking at Santa Rosa Plateau’s Ecological Reserve; from serious mountain biking terrain to easy-breezy trails with a view, there is a trail for every level.

