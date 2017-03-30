Melissa Easy, DrugDev Founder and President, SiteStart It’s exciting to have this opportunity to work with MassTLC and NewCo, and have Liss Easy – the person who started DrugDev and changed the pharma industry – tell our story.

DrugDev will join Boston’s most exciting technology-driven companies as a host of the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council’s NewCo festival on April 5. NewCo invites participants to the offices of inspiring organizations where founders and thought leaders share their knowledge from the inside.

DrugDev – operating at the intersection of innovative healthcare and cutting-edge technology – will be represented by company founder and President of SiteStart Melissa "Liss" Easy, who has earned an international reputation for revolutionizing the way pharma and biotech organizations run clinical trials.

NewCo celebrates business on a mission, connecting people to the stories shaping business, politics, and culture as society shifts toward purpose-driven business. NewCo festivals have welcomed over 30,000 attendees to the offices of 1,500 organizations. The model is simple: Pick your city, get your ticket, choose the companies you want to explore, and visit their offices to learn how founders and executive leadership drive transformation in their industries.

Date: April 5, 8:30-9:30am

Location: DrugDev, 25 Thomson Street, Suite 500, Boston

DrugDev: Award-Winning Technology Helps Pharma and Biotech Do More Trials

It is 10x as expensive to produce a new drug as it was 30 years ago, so many promising candidates sit on the shelf. Most people from outside the clinical trials industry take technology advances for granted, and don't realize how much catching up the pharma industry has to do on leveraging cloud-based solutions to transform process quality and efficiency. These improvements – led by disruptive technology leaders like DrugDev – are making clinical trials significantly better, cheaper and faster to run, so pharma and biotech companies can do more of them, and bring more drugs to patients sooner.

DrugDev’s Melissa “Liss” Easy

The idea for DrugDev was born when Liss Easy saw the inefficiency of matching clinical trial investigators to the right protocols and decided to do something about it. Today she leads DrugDev’s site start-up activities, which bring together pharma and biotech organizations and a global network of over 80,000 clinical researchers to do more trials through technology-driven solutions, service, and open communication. Liss’s honors include winning the Partnerships in Clinical Trials Woman of the Year award, and being named one of the PharmaVOICE 100 most influential people in life sciences. Originally from Sydney, Australia, Liss has a BSc Biotechnology, Microbiology, General from the University of Technology, Sydney.

Liss said, “I’m thrilled to welcome members of our local technology community to our offices to share our passion to develop technologies that help the world run better trials so we can get more new drugs to the patients who need them.”

DrugDev Director of Talent Larry McSheffery added, “We’re proud to be part of Boston’s tech community, and thrilled to join other companies to share our mission. For the past few years we’ve kept our heads down as we developed and implemented our technology platform. It’s exciting to have this opportunity to work with MassTLC and NewCo, and have Liss Easy – the person who started DrugDev and changed an industry – tell our story.”

If you’re interested in becoming part of a world-class development or support team disrupting clinical research to make a tangible difference in the lives of patients worldwide, or if you know someone who would excel in the environment, view the list of DrugDev’s open job postings or contact Larry McSheffery at larry(dot)mcsheffery(at)drugdev(dot)com or +1 617-952-4071, x120.

About DrugDev

DrugDev helps the world do more trials through industry-wide collaboration, standardization and a beautiful technology experience. DrugDev Spark™, the unified clinical operations suite, is comprised of proven solutions used by 85 sponsors and CROs on over 1,800 clinical trials to transform the quality and efficiency of clinical trials from startup through closeout. DrugDev Spark is powered by the DrugDev Golden Number, the award-winning universal identifier for global site facilities and investigators used by TransCelerate and the Investigator Databank. Learn why pharma and biotech companies and CROs of all sizes worldwide trust DrugDev by scheduling a demo of DrugDev Spark at drugdev.com.